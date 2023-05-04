National Day of Prayer

Community members take a moment to share a hug with neighbors during Thursday's mayor's breakfast for the National Day of Prayer. Speaker Chris Singleton shared how faith helped him forgive the man who killed his mother in the 2015 Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Love is stronger than hate was the message at Thursday's National Day of Prayer Breakfast at Civic Arena.

“If you had told me a year before this happened that I would have forgiven my mother's killer (of) killing her because she's Black, I would’ve said there's no way in a million years. The fact that God placed forgiveness on my heart, I knew for a fact that I could share that forgiveness.”

