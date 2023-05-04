Community members take a moment to share a hug with neighbors during Thursday's mayor's breakfast for the National Day of Prayer. Speaker Chris Singleton shared how faith helped him forgive the man who killed his mother in the 2015 Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Love is stronger than hate was the message at Thursday's National Day of Prayer Breakfast at Civic Arena.
“If you had told me a year before this happened that I would have forgiven my mother's killer (of) killing her because she's Black, I would’ve said there's no way in a million years. The fact that God placed forgiveness on my heart, I knew for a fact that I could share that forgiveness.”
Former minor league baseball player Chris Singleton was just shy of 20 years old when he lost his mother in the 2015 Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Since retiring from baseball, Singleton’s passion over the past several years has been spreading his message of unity and forgiveness.
About 500 community members were in attendance for Thursday's National Day of Prayer, which marked its 12th year in St. Joseph and more than 70 years as a whole.
Living Hope Church Associate Pastor David Schultz organized the breakfast last year. The day of prayer is important because it provides a place for residents to come together and focus on the community while gaining new perspectives, he said.
“The idea really is just, as we plan this, is just how can we bring the city together more?" Schultz said. "How can we make God vital, important in our city?”
How Singleton shares his story has evolved over the years, particularly when it comes to younger generations and with his growing experience as a father.
“We don't choose where we're born, we don't choose our first name, right?” Singleton said. “When I break that down for kids, it really makes them understand, ‘Hey, I shouldn't make fun of this person because of their name or because they have a different accent than I do if I didn't choose it myself.’"
Singleton has expanded his platform to include children’s literature, with multiple books about loving neighbors and Black history.
