Efforts to restrict the foreign ownership of agricultural land in the state are gaining momentum in the Missouri General Assembly.

At the midway point of the Missouri legislature's 2023 session, one area of bipartisan agreement is beginning to emerge.

A measure to further restrict the foreign ownership of agricultural land passed in the House and heads to the Senate when lawmakers reconvene Monday after a one-week spring break. House Bill 903, which passed 130-3, would restrict foreign ownership from 1% to 0.5% of all agricultural land in Missouri.

