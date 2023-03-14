At the midway point of the Missouri legislature's 2023 session, one area of bipartisan agreement is beginning to emerge.
A measure to further restrict the foreign ownership of agricultural land passed in the House and heads to the Senate when lawmakers reconvene Monday after a one-week spring break. House Bill 903, which passed 130-3, would restrict foreign ownership from 1% to 0.5% of all agricultural land in Missouri.
"I'm 90-plus percent sure we'll end up with something that passes both sides of the legislature," said Sen. Rusty Black, vice chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee. "This whole thing has been bipartisan."
It's one of several measures to limit foreign ownership, including two proposals from Black, that gained momentum after the issue was raised in last year's U.S. Senate race in Missouri. A Chinese weather balloon sighted over Missouri also added a sense of urgency, Black said.
In addition to limiting foreign ownership of farmland in the state, the House bill also prohibits entities from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela from purchasing any land in Missouri.
"This is larger than a farmland discussion," Black said. "I think the majority of it has to do with national security."
Missouri has wrestled with the issue of foreign ownership of agricultural land since 2013 when language slipped into an omnibus agricultural bill struck down a ban on foreign ownership in favor of a 1% cap. The change, which survived a veto from then-Gov. Jay Nixon, allowed Hong Kong-based WH Group to complete an acquisition of Smithfield Foods, including feed and pork-production facilities in Daviess, Gentry, Mercer, Putman and Sullivan counties.
The Missouri Rural Crisis Center, an organization that advocates for family farms, has long attempted to further restrict foreign ownership. The grassroots organization sees the issue through the broader lens of corporate ownership that crowds out family farms.
"We're a group that believes in an open, competitive market," said Tim Gibbons of the Rural Crisis Center. "The farther control gets away from our food system, the less they care about the people who live there. They care less about the economy. They care less about the property rights. The foreign ownership is just increasing that absentee ownership."
Gibbons said one thing he likes about HB 903 is it tightens up a loophole that makes it easier for a foreign entity to avoid reporting its ownership to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bill would give the right of review to the Missouri Attorney General's Office, which Gibbons said would make it easier to know just how much land is owned by foreign entities.
"We don't really know how much land in Missouri is owned by foreign corporations," Gibbons said.
Black said people in his district may see the issue as more complex than those who live in the cities. There's already plenty of foreign ownership of businesses in Missouri, but only the Smithfield acquisition emerged as an issue in last year's Senate campaign.
"They didn't make political ads about Budweiser selling to a Belgian company," Black said. "It was all directed toward Smithfield. In my district, Smithfield is a very important employer."
Still, he filed bills that wouldn't impact Smithfield's ownership but would reinstate the prohibition on future foreign ownership attempts, either through a vote of the legislature or a statewide vote of the people.
"I think zero is the right choice that we ought to make," he said. "I haven't changed my intent. I am listening to what other people are saying."
Gov. Mike Parson, at a recent stop in St. Joseph, told News-Press NOW he is supportive of limits to foreign ownership but would wait to see what the final bill looks like. Gibbons said problems sometimes arise when Missouri crams lots of items into an omnibus agriculture bill.
