Megan DeShon sits in her apartment with one thought in her mind. When will the toilet get fixed?
At City Hall, Councilman Michael Grimm also grows impatient. He’s not waiting for a maintenance worker, but he wonders why the city’s rental inspection program has moved at a snail’s pace. Meanwhile, property owners are watching the latest developments and contemplating what this all means for them.
Although there’s broad agreement that the city should ensure that rental properties are in good condition, it’s hard to find anyone who’s happy with how the inspection program has gone since it was launched.
“I think everyone knew we had a problem, but to pass something this big was very difficult,” Grimm said. “There was a lot of opposition and the program ended up being watered down to the point where it was ineffective.”
Grimm was involved in the earliest discussions to create a rental inspection program when he sat on the Administrative Violation Review Board, an appointed panel that advises the city on property maintenance issues. He noticed many violators were chronic offenders.
“So you could see it was something we needed to do,” Grimm said. “Most other cities had already done it.”
A perfect storm
St. Joseph has two things in abundance that added urgency to the calls for some sort of rental inspection program. One is its older housing stock, and the other is the higher-than-average number of families and individuals living in poverty here. Throw in some absentee landlords and you’ve got a recipe for substandard housing.
DeShon said she once waited months for a functioning toilet at Brittany Village, a complex that’s subject to either city or federal housing inspections depending on whether the tenant is on public vouchers.
“Our toilet was plugged for about six months before they actually came and changed it,” she said. “We kept trying to tell them about it. They are real good about taking your complaint, but I don’t think they have enough maintenance people.”
U.S. Census data puts the homeownership rate at 59.6% in St. Joseph, which is lower than the national rate of 64.6%. The city has an estimated 9,000 rental properties, but only 1,531 inspections have been performed since the program was established in 2019. At the same time, apartment rents increased 8.6% nationwide in 2022, meaning that some tenants may be paying more whether or not the property is maintained.
All of this proved frustrating to Grimm, who was elected to the council in 2022. He attributes the slow pace to the program’s voluntary nature and the provision for landlord self-inspections, which a previous council allowed to get something passed in the face of resistance from property owners.
“We said, ‘OK, what do we need to do to make this work?’” Grimm said. “Of course, the answer was to make it mandatory.”
Ease of passage
On Jan. 23, the council passed an ordinance that does just that. The new provisions eliminate self-inspections and allow the city to more easily track and inspect smaller unit properties. For the first time, specific penalties are spelled out.
One developer was surprised at the changes — and not just the details of the ordinance. The council was able to take an issue that once sparked heated discussions and got it passed on a unanimous vote as part of a consent agenda. The ease of passage is attributed to either increased community acceptance or deft political maneuvering, depending on who you ask.
“I guess I feel like it was a little too early to start modifying the ordinance,” said Scott Gann, a developer who also owns and manages 48 rental units. “I think we’re missing the real problem. The real problem is vacant landlords.”
Gann, who’s also in the home construction business, said he allowed the city to inspect his properties and had no problems. He said it’s important to realize that there are good landlords and bad landlords, just like there are good renters and bad renters.
“We try to take care of our units,” he said. “We do take care of our units. They are too expensive not to take care of if you want them to appreciate in value.”
Satisfied, mostly
At City Hall, Grimm agrees that local property owners do a better job of maintaining rental units. He’s hoping that the threat of inspections, even if they moved at a glacial pace, generated some churn in the property market that caused out-of-town owners to sell to more responsive local ownership.
“Hopefully, this will help clear some of the blight we have now,” Grimm said.
It might be difficult to please everyone, but another renter at Brittany Village said no one is asking to live in the Taj Mahal of Missouri. Fahima Abass just wants the basics — something livable for someone on a tight budget — and thinks that rental inspections are a good idea.
Abass said she doesn’t mind living at Brittany Village because it’s close to convenience stores and the neighbors are pleasant.
“It’s a decent place to live,” she said. “They just need to upgrade and keep the place clean and secure.”
