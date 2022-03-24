Many South Side residents didn’t have flood insurance when Contrary Creek overflowed. This could change with FEMA’s proposed flood maps.
Ron and Elaine Baker were one of many households without insurance when the Contrary Creek flood ruined their home. But they have it now.
“After going through what we went through, I definitely wanted flood insurance,” Ron told News-Press NOW after the flood. “I would recommend anybody in this area that was affected by this flood last year get flood insurance.”
Soon, flood insurance could be a requirement for some South Side residents. FEMA’s proposed maps, which are in a 90-day appeal process, would increase the zoning designation near Contrary Creek.
Another proposed change is the removal of floodways along Frederick and St. Joseph avenues, allowing for more economic development. With the current designation as a floodway, any new buildings have to prove they won’t change the water level during a heavy rain event.
“An engineer would have to prove that this new development would not increase the level of the base flood by zero, which is basically impossible to do,” said Jim Haake, the city's chief building official.
Unlike the South Side, where flood zones increased, the major corridors and Downtown decreased their flood zone designations.
Todd Coffman owns a building at 817 Francis St. Under the current maps, it’s considered Zone A, meaning he needs to have flood insurance, about a $2,000 expense every year.
“When we started the purchasing process, it caught us off guard quite a bit,” Coffman said. “Even after we saw the maps, it still seemed kind of absurd. You'd get a little bit of standing water during the worst rains at the intersection there, but nothing that ever came close to backing up the 10-plus feet to get to our building.”
FEMA’s proposed maps change the area to Zone B, which doesn’t require flood insurance. This is significant to Coffman because not only did he have to have flood insurance in Zone A, the building also didn’t qualify for historical and facade grants because of the designation.
During this 90-day process, residents can appeal any proposed change, but only with scientific data to back it up. After the appeal process, which ends May 18, FEMA will have about two months to review the maps one last time before the city council has six months to adopt them. The final maps won’t likely go into effect until early next year.
“Buchanan County and St. Joe was one of the last communities that's still on paper maps,” Haake said. “Everybody else is digital, so it'll make a big difference.”
View FEMA's proposed flood maps at www.stjosephmo.gov/1021/Proposed-Flood-Maps.
