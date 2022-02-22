Prospective candidates for the Missouri General Assembly begin the filing process for candidacy Tuesday, but there are questions as new state Senate district maps have not been finalized.
While the Missouri House districts were confirmed with changes based on census data, an agreement was not reached on the Senate side, leaving some candidates unsure which district they could be representing.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman will not be filing for reelection as he will reach the term limit, but he did say he expects judicial panel to have a proposed map sometime within the coming weeks.
For now, Senate candidates are running for the old districts based on where they currently live. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he filed Tuesday for District 34, which he currently serves. He said he has some idea of the potential districts, and his district could lose part of Buchanan County.
"We have a decent sense of what our districts will end up looking like. It's not an absolute certainty, but we have a pretty good sense," Luetkemeyer said. "I filed to run in the 34th senatorial district, and the map is likely to change somewhat, but no matter what the map ultimately looks like, I'll be running in the 34th senatorial districts to represent the citizens of the counties that end up being a part of my Senate district."
State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, is not able to run for reelection in the House because of term limits. He filed for what is now the 12th senatorial district looking to replace Hegeman. He said that he wants to continue to provide a voice for Northwest Missouri.
"The map has not been officially drawn yet, but 12 has definitely been the Northwest Missouri Senate seat, I'm sure that once the lines are officially drawn most of the same counties that it has now including the one I live in would be in," Eggleston said.
State Reps. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, and Dean VanSchoiack all filed for reelection in their districts Tuesday as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.