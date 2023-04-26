St. Joseph considers landfill changes amid amounts of waste
Business is booming at the St. Joseph landfill, but all that trash presents some challenges for the city.

"Financially, it's a good thing, but operationally, it created some growing pains," said Rod McQuerrey, the city's superintendent of solid waste and recycling. "On a busy day, it's challenging out there. The lines get pretty long. We're not set up to handle that many vehicles."

