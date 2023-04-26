Business is booming at the St. Joseph landfill, but all that trash presents some challenges for the city.
"Financially, it's a good thing, but operationally, it created some growing pains," said Rod McQuerrey, the city's superintendent of solid waste and recycling. "On a busy day, it's challenging out there. The lines get pretty long. We're not set up to handle that many vehicles."
The landfill has seen a significant increase in tonnage since the city lowered its tipping fee to $32 a ton around 2018. Since then, daily tonnage has surged from 350 tons a day to 850 tons. At the same time, the annual number of vehicles has grown by 40,000, fueling concerns that some are bringing in trash from out of town to capitalize on St. Joseph's lower rates.
"I don't want Kansas City's trash up here, I'll put it that way," Mayor John Josendale said.
The mayor's comments came during a work session Monday to discuss a consultant's study on tipping fees at the landfill. The consultants recommended raising the fees from $32 to $35 a ton, but that generated a broader discussion on how the city can limit out-of-town trash without squeezing local haulers or individuals who wish to drop off some household trash.
In particular, a recommendation for a two-ton limit, which would effectively raise the flat rate for individuals from $20 to $70, became a subject of debate.
"I'd be more concerned about the average citizen that just wants to go to the landfill and get rid of something at a reasonable price," said Josh Reinert, the owner of ABC Disposal Service in St. Joseph.
McQuerrey said he understands the council's go-slow approach on landfill issues but believes something will need to be done eventually to handle the influx of trash and trucks without creating burdens for local haulers and citizens.
It's a difficult needle to thread but something that the city will need to do for the long-term viability of the landfill.
"Obviously, the more trash you take in, the faster the landfill fills up," McQuerrey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.