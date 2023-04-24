The city of St. Joseph is in line to receive a $2.2 million Federal Transit Administration grant that helps keep the city buses running for another year.
The federal grant covers about a quarter of the $8.5 million that it takes to keep the transit system, which is currently marketed as Go St. Joe, moving. The remaining $6.6 million comes primarily from the three-eighths cent local sales tax that funds transit services.
"We get a grant this size about every year," said Chance Gallagher, the city's deputy director of public works and transportation. "Of course, $2 million doesn't cover the system, but it definitely helps."
The grant comes at a key time for transit services in St. Joseph.
Labor tensions between unionized bus drivers and Transit Management of St. Joseph bubbled to the surface after the two sides were unable to agree on a new contract following negotiations that dragged on into the fall and winter. Bus drivers picketed in front of City Hall and outlined their grievances, including their belief the city was sitting on a large fund balance from the local transit tax, at a City Council meeting in early April.
The city contracts with Transit Services of St. Joseph to operate the bus system.
The drivers have not picketed in front of City Hall for a week or more, leading to speculation that the contract issue has been resolved or some kind of resolution is in the works. Union officials could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.