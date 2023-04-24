City buses

City buses pull into the transfer station near Downtown St. Joseph. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The city of St. Joseph is in line to receive a $2.2 million Federal Transit Administration grant that helps keep the city buses running for another year.

The federal grant covers about a quarter of the $8.5 million that it takes to keep the transit system, which is currently marketed as Go St. Joe, moving. The remaining $6.6 million comes primarily from the three-eighths cent local sales tax that funds transit services.

