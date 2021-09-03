Funding for renovations to St. Joseph’s Civic Arena is moving forward with additional money proposed from a federal source for the project.
A citizens committee looking at how to use money allocated to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act turned its final recommendations in at the end of August and included $1 million for the Civic Arena.
That money would join $1 million set aside for the arena from the parks tax passed by voters in August. Additionally, the Park Tax Committee has another $1 million ready for use on the arena if a match can be found. That is why the ARPA funding is critical in the Civic Arena renovation plans.
“So if the million dollars that are approved will become two million, that is a good interest rate,” said Chuck Kempf, the director of the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department.
Those three sources of funding could add up to $3 million for the Civic Arena project. The St. Joseph City Council is set to vote on the committee’s American Rescue Plan Act funding recommendations next week.
The arena hosts several events, including concerts, the circus, trade shows and sporting events such as the upcoming NCAA Division II women’s basketball championship in a couple of years.
While the idea of building an entirely new arena was floated, the plan now is to renovate the existing venue. A new arena would have cost $40 to $50 million.
“I think we finally decided we are not going to build that new arena, take care of what we have to make it better and spend some money on it,” Kempf said.
There is a list of general projects that need to be done at the arena along with a specific set of improvements just for the NCAA tournament games.
“Our plan is to do a new scoreboard, new scorer’s table, new basketball goals and hardware. Possibly add marketing boards,” Kempf said. “Also what I would like to see is replace the seating. The seating is a huge expense compared to the rest of those. It’s probably going to be over a million dollars.”
The parks department will look at whether the seating is more of a necessity right away or if the HVAC system is a priority. Kempf noted the seats are 40 years old.
The timeline for the completion of the renovations hasn’t been set, but the work needs to be done before the tournament comes to town in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.