Missouri legislators have put forward a bill in the House and Senate that would provide tax credits for farmers, something Gov. Mike Parson has said is a priority.
The bill came back to the special session currently being held in Jefferson City after Parson vetoed a measure that had a two-year sunset. Parson said he is in favor of a six-year sunset.
The bill is a sweeping agriculture tax credit that includes farmers in rural and urban areas. It would offer tax credits for farm equipment and utility vehicles and livestock producers among others.
State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said the bill proposed to the governor is the same in both the House and the Senate. He said the credits are designed to ensure agriculture remains to be a thriving occupation in Missouri and to keep more young people in the business.
"These tax credits help young people get involved in farming. They also keep our good prices in good standing," VanSchoiack said. "We need these tax credits to help keep promoting our product."
VanSchoiack said agriculture is the number one industry in the state and ensuring farmers are in a good position with potential inflation and the unknowns of the industry is important.
"The farmer puts a huge amount of money out every year to plant the crops, to invest in their livestock, hoping that when they go to market they'll get a good price and have a good crop to sell," VanSchoiack said.
The special session has also put a focus on sweeping income tax measures. The Senate already has proposed tax cuts that are slightly different than Parson's request and a bill now will be worked on the House side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.