Farm photo (copy)

A bill that offers various tax credits for farmers has made its way through the Missouri state Senate and House during the ongoing special session.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri legislators have put forward a bill in the House and Senate that would provide tax credits for farmers, something Gov. Mike Parson has said is a priority. 

The bill came back to the special session currently being held in Jefferson City after Parson vetoed a measure that had a two-year sunset. Parson said he is in favor of a six-year sunset. 

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.