State Rep. Bill Falkner will lead the House committee responsible for addressing issues of importance to Missouri’s cities, counties and other municipalities.
Falkner, R-St. Joseph, was named the chair of the House Local Government Committee by House Speaker Rob Vescovo. Falkner is a former mayor of St. Joseph and was a member of the committee during the 2021 session.
“I want to thank Speaker Vescovo for giving me the opportunity to lead this committee as we address issues that impact local governments in all parts of the state. As someone who served on the local level, I understand the challenges facing our local government officials," he said. "I am excited to put my knowledge to work to help the members of my committee create policy that will ensure our local government entities remain efficient, accountable and transparent.”
The House Committee on Local Government considers bills and matters relating to counties, cities, towns, villages, other subdivisions of the state and local government generally. As chair of the committee, Falkner will preside over committee hearings and be responsible for all legislation referred to the committee.
