If you shopped on sites like Amazon this holiday season you may have noticed a sales tax that was tagged-on to an item's original price. That new online sales tax goes directly into the coffers of the State of Missouri, but legislation set to be introduced this month will create an avenue in which local governments can tap into those online purchases.
Following a COVID-19-stricken, lackluster legislative session last year, St. Joseph State Representative Bill Falkner said he believes a measure that would allow cities and counties to collect taxes from online purchases will advance through the Legislature this year.
"I just find it hard that we do so much to protect businesses that have no skin in the game in the state of Missouri," said Falkner, a Republican and former mayor of St. Joseph. "They're not renting real estate or paying property taxes, or paying the employees wages in state and yet we're giving them a break over local businesses and state-wide businesses."
Falkner said he is working with lawmakers in the House and Senate to figure out the details surrounding the local collection of revenue from online purchases.
"In order to collect it, you either have to do it two different avenues, either it goes through sales tax part or goes through a use tax, said Falkner. "The bill that I'm going to file is going to go through the use tax."
He said that municipalities or counties that don't already have a use tax in place would have to pass one at the local level before a taxing authority can begin collecting revenues that Falkner said they are currently missing out on. Both Buchanan County and St. Joseph have use taxes already in place.
"My thought on this is if municipalities and counties are able to collect the sales tax that's due to them, we may not need the extra specialty taxes because you'll have the funding that you need," he said. "So because we're not getting some of that funding a lot of communities are looking into some sort of special tax, whether it's a motel hotel tax, a safety tax or anything along those lines."
Energized by a new session, Falkner said he believes a tax reform package that includes collecting an online sales tax for local taxing authorities will pass both chambers.
"I think it's going to pass because there's a lot of people pushing for it," he said. "I'm glad to see that support and hopefully we'll get something across the finish line."