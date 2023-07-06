Bill Falkner

Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, said getting elected House speaker would be significant to both St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri. He is seeking the position prior to a GOP caucus vote in September.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

In 1820, James Caldwell of St. Genevieve became the first to pound the gavel as speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives.

Since then, 76 others have risen to the top leadership position in the House, including one representative from Andrew County and another from Daviess County. Bob Griffin of Cameron became the longest-tenured House speaker in state history during the 1980s and ‘90s.

