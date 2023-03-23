Politicians at state capitol

State politicians meet in Jefferson City in this file photo. State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, plans to run for speaker of the House if elected to a fourth term next year, and credits his time in local politics for laying the foundation.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, won't run for reelection until next year, but he already is laying the groundwork for a bid to be speaker of the House.

Falkner has announced his intent to run for the position if he is reelected to a fourth term as representative, and credits his experience as a local politician for getting him to this point.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.