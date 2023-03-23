State politicians meet in Jefferson City in this file photo. State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, plans to run for speaker of the House if elected to a fourth term next year, and credits his time in local politics for laying the foundation.
Missouri State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, won't run for reelection until next year, but he already is laying the groundwork for a bid to be speaker of the House.
Falkner has announced his intent to run for the position if he is reelected to a fourth term as representative, and credits his experience as a local politician for getting him to this point.
"Even though my district's just a part of St. Joe, I look at all of St. Joe," he said. "I'm a cheerleader for St. Joe, and I mean, the city has treated me well, and I want to represent them the best way I can."
Local experience taught Falkner how to work with others even though they might have different priorities. But that also should be an asset because it allows Falkner to capitalize on the experience of his peers in topics outside his expertise, Falkner said.
"While I was mayor, that was one of my strong suits, was getting people in the same room to figure out a compromise," he said. "No matter what bill has been filed down here, there's a way to work through a bill to try to make it the best bill it could be to benefit the whole state of Missouri.
"What's important to St. Louis might not be as important to St. Joe, so what you have to try to do is make sure that whatever you're trying to do for St. Louis, that it doesn't harm St. Joe."
Being in St. Joseph taught Falkner the importance of communication. He said he believes that need, particularly interaction with local voters, is highlighted by the desire to stay in the area instead of turning to the national stage.
"When you do government on a local basis, you're dealing with the people you go to church with," he said. "They see you out of restaurants; they can talk to you, you're approachable, you know, and when you come down here, you're away from your community. But you still have to represent them in a way that ... you want the people you represent to be proud of the way you're representing them."
