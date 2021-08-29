Work is underway to repair the exterior of the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, a project a city official said has been a long time coming.
Discussions about the improvements started several years ago, and finally reaching the work phase is a fulfilling experience, said Jeff Atkins, St. Joseph’s assistant parks director.
“Once you actually get to be on the site, boots on the ground we’ll call it, it’s exciting at that point to see it happening,” he said. “And you can actually see the end getting closer to where they are going to ... protect this old building once again.”
The portions under construction are the building’s south side and north tower. Crews have tried patching some spots in the past, but that’s a temporary fix at best because the building uses large portions of sandstone, which crumbles and breaks apart easily, Atkins said.
“This is made out of stone, and brick and mortar, but it’s getting old and it wants to start breaking down,” he said. “And if we don’t take the time and the money to protect it, to help it keep its life going, it’s just going to sit up here and degrade away to nothing.”
The mansion is something Atkins has enjoyed since childhood, so he said there’s a sense of nostalgia in being involved with the renovations.
“There’s a lot of people in this area that grew up knowing and coming to the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion and were just amazed by, not only the artifacts that were inside, but by the building itself,” he said.
Renovations are scheduled to be done by November. The mansion still is available for special events, like the Motors and Marigolds show held there recently, Atkins said.
A new project likely will be needed to pay for the next portion of renovations, but it hopefully will be sooner than later, he said.
“If we do one side a cycle, it will take us 20 years to get the building protected,” he said. “And it needs protecting now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.