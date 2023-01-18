Missouri Gov. Mike Parson laid out how he wants the General Assembly to spend the $6 billion in surplus to the government’s current budget during his State of the State Address on Wednesday.
“Missouri is stronger today, and we’re going to continue what we’ve started because this governor isn’t done yet. We are not done yet,” Parson said at the beginning of his address.
Parson repeated, “We are not done yet,” 10 times throughout his speech where he highlighted the work his administration has done since he took office in 2018 and emphasized his goals for the second half of his term.
Expanding pre-K access
One of the priorities that Parson, a Republican, laid out for the 2023 legislative session is to expand prekindergarten education. Parson said he wants all 4-year-olds who would qualify for free and reduced lunches to be able to have free access to pre-k.
“This year, we are here to announce our plan to invest $56 million to begin expanding prekindergarten options to all low-income Missouri children,” Parson said during his speech.
The program, if passed through the General Assembly, would allow 50% of all families with 4-year-olds in Missouri, or more than 17,000 children across the state, according to the governor. State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, filed a bill on Wednesday before the address which supports Parson’s goal.
“Missouri businesses consistently rank the lack of child care options as a barrier to recruiting and retaining employees, and we have an opportunity to assist,” Parson said in a written statement. “Together these supports will help serve more Missouri families by enabling more child care providers to remain in business, start their business, or expand their business.”
Expanding I-70
Parson called upon the state Legislature to invest $859 million to widen and rebuild I-70 in the greater Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis metro areas.
“For years, congestion, traffic accidents and delays have become serious issues for commuters on I-70. Not only are we concerned for motorist safety, these inefficiencies are costly to our state’s economy, and we must invest to improve I-70,” Parson said during his speech. “To those who say we can’t afford it, I say we can’t afford not to.”
Parson’s plan would add a third lane in each direction of I-70 from St. Louis to Warrenton, Kansas City to Odessa and extending east and west from Columbia.
“I hate to see all the money we’re going to have to spend on I-70, but it needs to be done,” state Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, told News-Press NOW after the address. “We’ve got to bring that into the 21st century.”
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, told News-Press NOW he will work to help provide additional federal dollars if Missouri decides to expand I-70. Graves is the current head of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
“If that’s one of the governor’s priorities, then I’m going to work very hard to try to find dollars and tie into many of the grant programs that are out there,” Graves told News-Press NOW. “That’s obviously part of the national interstate system and so very much under our jurisdiction in transportation, and if that’s a priority, then that will certainly work for.”
Rosecrans Memorial Airport
Parson’s budget request calls for St. Joseph’s airport, Rosecrans Memorial Airport, to receive additional funds from the state.
The governor wants $21.2 million to provide improvements to three Missouri airports: Rosecrans Memorial Airport, Jefferson City Memorial Airport and Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport.
What’s next
The Missouri General Assembly will ultimately decide what the state budget will look like, but the governor could veto the budget or line items.
Lawmakers will now debate over Parson’s budget plan and their own plans, to pass a state budget.
