Gov. Mike Parson gives his 2023 State of the State address
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson laid out how he wants the General Assembly to spend the $6 billion in surplus to the government’s current budget during his State of the State Address on Wednesday.

“Missouri is stronger today, and we’re going to continue what we’ve started because this governor isn’t done yet. We are not done yet,” Parson said at the beginning of his address.

