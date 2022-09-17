St. Joseph’s current public safety tax brings in an average of $6.6 million every year, but split that between three departments and the funds haven’t been enough to achieve its intended purpose, city officials said.
The public safety tax was created in 2013 with three goals in mind. The first was to retain public safety personnel through salary increases. At the time the tax was created, 56% of police officers and 35% of firefighters were paid below the minimum of their recommended range based on a pay study.
When the tax went into effect in 2014, the police department used about $2 million a year for salary increases from the $3.6 million it received annually. The fire department spent about $1.8 million of the $2.2 million it got on salary increases, while the health department spent all of its $387,000 per year on salaries.
“The majority of it was spent right after the tax passed,” said Brendan McGinnis, the vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3. “Everybody was given a decent-sized raise at the police department that brought them up at that time to market level. But until this recent pay study, nothing was ever really done again, so of course, that’s why we were way out of whack compared to where we were in 2014.”
This is why the FOP and the city agreed to place a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot. The revenue will help fund the police department.
At the time the existing public safety tax was created, salaries for starting officers were in the low-$30,000 range. The tax was supposed to bring salaries into the $40,000s, but the difficult labor market, especially for the police department, and rising inflation limited the tax.
“It was split across three departments and particularly departments where the cost of salaries has increased quite significantly across the field, not just in St Joseph, but everywhere,” said City Manager Bryan Carter.
This left less money from the tax for its other two intended purposes: improving equipment and hiring 20 new officers. About $1.1 million of revenue from the public safety tax was supposed to be spent on vehicles and equipment. Instead, an average of about $800,000 was spent per year on those items.
“As we’ve struggled to keep up with salaries, we have really reeled in the amount of equipment purchases that we’ve made to the point that we’re using a lot of older equipment now that has reached end of life or is nearing the end of life,” Carter said.
Where the tax really failed was in the hiring of the 20 new police officers. The city was supposed to allocate about $1.4 million of public safety tax revenue per year to bring on these new officers. However, in eight years, that annual allocation didn’t surpass $815,000. Instead of 20 new officers, the department has 18 vacancies.
“Unfortunately, the people that were making decisions back then knew that tax wasn’t going to be sustainable,” McGinnis alleges. “The firm that did the study in 2013 told the city that it wasn’t going to be able to sustain the two largest departments in the city and that’s what you’ve seen.”
Kent O’Dell served two terms on the St. Joseph City Council, starting in 2014, just as the public safety tax was approved by voters and took effect. He said the tax was important at the time just to catch up to current salary levels but it eventually lost traction.
“When you’re splitting $6 million, it doesn’t go very far,” he said. “Now it really doesn’t go very far because of these crazy numbers and inflation.”
Despite the public safety tax failing to achieve its intended purpose, the fire department seems to be in a better situation than its police counterpart even though it received less money from the tax. For one, the fire department doesn’t have nearly as many vacancies as the police.
Also, based on the city’s recent pay study, the starting salary for firefighters is within the recommended range, unlike the police department. Carter said this is because their pay plans were structured differently. The fire department’s pay plan was structured to focus on recruiting, while the police pay plan was geared toward retention.
“The (police department) strategy that was employed two years ago was employed for retention,” Carter said. “We haven’t retained every officer, but it certainly helps with the retention standpoint, but it didn’t do anything about that starting standpoint, which is really a big thing that we’re facing right now.”
Another distinction is the national perception surrounding police officers. It’s much harder to find people who want to enter that career than it is finding firefighters.
“We’re able to maintain staffing in fire,” Carter said. “We’re just not able to maintain staffing in the police with the lack of people going into the profession.”
The police department’s situation led to officers and their supporters protesting outside city hall for increased pay. They eventually came to an agreement with the city, including a new proposed half-cent sales tax increase that will be on the November ballot. If passed, all the revenue will go to the police department.
But some there’s concern that the proposed tax won’t accomplish its purpose, much like the current public safety tax. O’Dell said it’s needed but is worried it won’t be a long-term solution.
“Here we are again, chasing our tails, trying to improve the safety portion of the city,” O’Dell said. “This tax, it’s going to work great. Just don’t talk to me eight, 10 years from now because it’s not going to be so good.”
But there are differences between the two taxes. First, the revenue in the new proposed tax isn’t split with another department. Second, the city will have pay plans in place to foresee future expenditures, something that wasn’t done with the public safety tax.
“At the time the public safety tax was passed, we updated pay to get it into market ranges, but we didn’t have set plans in place that made the cost of increases very predictable,” Carter said.
Another difference is Tax Increment Financing allocations won’t have to come out of the proposed tax. The public safety tax has to give about a total of $1.5 million a year to 17 different TIFs in town. All this means is more money for the police department, even if its allotment from the public safety tax slightly decreases.
“We’re going to have room for growth over time,” Carter said. “It’s going to meet the salary needs for the foreseeable future.”
