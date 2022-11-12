On the surface, marijuana legalization is a simple concept. Just regulate it and sell it.
But businesses and municipalities are digging deeper into the complexities of Amendment 3 and finding that the changing landscape around marijuana will force a review of long-standing drug-free workplace and clean-air policies. For many, the 39-page constitutional amendment, which voters passed Tuesday, leaves more questions than answers.
“This is kind of an evolving issue,” said Kara Corches, vice president of governmental affairs for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “There are going to be a lot of gray areas.”
One of the biggest questions involves drug testing of employees. Can someone be fired or denied employment if they test positive for a drug that’s now legal in Missouri?
Corches said there’s nothing in Amendment 3 that prevents companies from requiring a drug-free workplace or screening employees, but it also depends on who is being tested. The language of Amendment 3 creates an exemption for Missourians who hold a medical marijuana card, saying that they cannot be fired or punished simply for testing positive. No such provision exists for recreational use.
“Employers will be somewhat restricted from being able to punish employees that have medical marijuana cards unless they demonstrate that they were under the influence at work,” said Tim Kissock, an attorney with Kranitz, Sadoun & Carpenter in St. Joseph.
That points to one problem with Amendment 3. Unlike alcohol, there’s no legal definition of impairment with marijuana. As cannabis use becomes more commonplace, it could complicate workers comp claims if an injured employee tests positive but there’s no clear indication when marijuana was consumed or if it was a factor in an accident.
The disparity between state and federal law also impacts what a company can do with marijuana policies. Because the U.S. government still classifies marijuana as a dangerous drug, anyone whose job is tied to federal licensing or a federal funding source could be subject to more rigorous testing or zero-tolerance standards, even medical card holders.
That includes anyone with a commercial driver’s license or workers whose jobs are tied to U.S. government contracts. City Manager Bryan Carter said St. Joseph receives grants that require compliance with federal drug-free workplace regulations.
Northwest Missouri State University offers a human resources compliance program designed to assist companies with the new realities of laws around cannabis. It also offers classes on horticulture and the business of cannabis for those who are interested in the marijuana industry. All are non-credit courses because Northwest receives federal funds.
Dr. Jay Johnson, associate provost for academic operations and development at Northwest, anticipates more interest in the programs following the passage of Amendment 3. About 150 students have taken classes in the last two years.
“That’s probably going to be a side-effect of this amendment,” he said. “Anytime there’s a law change, HR departments have to go through and see, how does this affect our personnel? Companies are going to have to get clear on their policies because it does get a little bit murky.”
It’s not just companies but the city as a whole that will be navigating the changing views on marijuana use. Amendment 3 makes it clear that marijuana is covered under a city or county’s ordinances governing tobacco use. In St. Joseph, Carter said the city may seek to revise its clean-air policy to further clarify that tobacco-free also means cannabis-free.
But does that mean you can smoke marijuana outside where people take cigarette breaks? Amendment 3 gives cities some leeway to regulate cannabis use in public spaces, but a walk in some urban areas of Colorado and California demonstrates that the odor of marijuana is hard to contain.
Carter said he would anticipate consideration of what he calls a “reasonable time, place and manner” regulation that would cover issues such as smoking marijuana at the entrance to public places.
“We as a community will have to determine if we want to be smoking marijuana at the entrance of any public place,” he said.
Kissock said Amendment 3 provided considerable detail on issues of regulation, cultivation and retail sales, but there’s much that will play out regarding the broader reality of increased marijuana use in society.
“This is going to be lawyer heaven as everyone tries to work this stuff out,” he said.
