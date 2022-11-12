Election 2022 Marijuana (copy)

A worker tags young cannabis plants at a marijuana farm in Grandview, Missouri. The legalization of recreational marijuana will force many companies to update or review their drug policies for the workplace.

 File photo | Associated Press

On the surface, marijuana legalization is a simple concept. Just regulate it and sell it.

But businesses and municipalities are digging deeper into the complexities of Amendment 3 and finding that the changing landscape around marijuana will force a review of long-standing drug-free workplace and clean-air policies. For many, the 39-page constitutional amendment, which voters passed Tuesday, leaves more questions than answers.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.