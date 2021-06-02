Bird, an electric scooter company, could bring more than 100 scooters to St. Joseph by the end of June.

St. Joseph has never had a dockless vehicle business in town, so the St. Joseph City Council must approve an amended ordinance that provides regulations for the scooters. Bird is waiting on that approval.

“There are provisions in our code that work with Uber, taxis, other types of transportation,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director. “So this one also fits into that realm of how do we legalize the use, but also do it in a method that we can maintain it in a safe manner for those who use that service?”

The code amendments, which reflect a similar law in Pittsburg, Kansas, give the public works department control over the regulations and allows the police department to enforce traffic laws. The amended ordinance will go before the council for approval at its next meeting on June 14.

“It really shows that St. Joseph is attracting that national attention because of some of the success we've had in our Downtown area and the interest from a company that they think they have the ability to succeed as a business and operate because of pedestrian use in and around our Downtown area,” Thompson said.

The arrival of Bird is at no cost to the city. In fact, it plans on making about $1,000 on a permit fee for 51 to 100 scooters in city limits. The company will employ St. Joseph residents to maintain, repair and store scooters overnight.

But the arrival of Bird isn’t all smooth riding. Some cities that have electric scooters have experienced bumps in the road, from injuries to ADA issues to destruction.

St. Joseph officials hope the amended code addresses these issues. The city won't require helmets while riding electric scooters but it is encouraged. All scooters must travel in the street, not on sidewalks or trails. When someone is done riding, the scooter must be parked on the side of the street without being propped up against anything. This will help keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians.

Scooters also will be shut down overnight. Right now, the code amendment ends rides between midnight and 5 a.m.

“If there is a scooter that has not been stored properly or is in the incorrect location, we have the ability to keep that scooter and hold it until the entity comes back,” Thompson said. “There will be some situations where the city will have to enforce an issue if the industry itself does not regulate themselves.”

If the council approves the amended ordinance, riders will use an app to locate scooters and pay for rides. Costs are different in each city, but it typically is $1 to start and $0.39 per minute of use.

“If and when Downtown can mature into what we expect, as far as being able to host events at Civic Arena, utilizing our riverfront, I think it'll be a great opportunity for those who are visiting the community to have an opportunity to get out and see the community from a different perspective than they normally would,” Thompson said.