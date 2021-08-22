The latest federal elections data shows the majority of donors to Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., continue to come from out of state.
To date this year, the top donor to Graves was WinRed, a Republican Party fundraising platform.
The political action committee for car manufacturer Toyota, Toyota/Lexus PAC, donated $2,500 to Graves’ campaign. Henry Martin, a Democrat hoping to unseat Graves, told News-Press NOW he won’t accept money from that PAC. Martin was defeated in the 2020 Democratic primary and was defeated by Graves directly in 2018.
According to Bloomberg, Toyota PAC was the top donor to Republicans who opposed election results.
“If a company feels that they need to donate to people who voted not to certify the election, to me they are people who don’t believe in our democracy,” Martin said. “And I won’t be taking any money from those PACs under any circumstance unless they can prove through their actions that they do support the democracy.”
In a statement, Graves defended the donations he received and said he's "happy to have the support" of the Toyota PAC.
"I've received the support of thousands of North Missouri patriots over the years and look forward to their continued support if an opponent emerges from the primary," Graves said in a statement. "I'll continue fighting back in Congress as liberals push to bankrupt our kids and grandkids."
Other top donors to Graves include UPS, a political action committee representing the trucking industry, and the Boeing PAC. Each of those groups donated $5,000 to his campaign. Herzog, a company based in St. Joseph, donated a total of $10,000 to Graves’ campaign through its PAC based in California.
According to the Federal Elections Commission, political action committees can donate $5,000 per year in each election (primary and general) while individuals are limited to $2,900 annually for both elections.
One of the top individual donors last quarter was George Williams of St. Joseph, who doled out the max of $2,900 last quarter. According to FEC data, Williams is a senior vice president at Herzog. Graves said Herzog has been "critical" to the success of St. Joseph and that he's "blessed" to have their support.
Herzog’s director of risk management, Ryan Vanmeter, also donated $2,900 this year. Its vice president, Kyle Phillips, chipped in the same amount.
Other donors from Missouri at that amount include a customer service agent for MBS Textbook Exchange and the owner of a marketing group. The owner of a dental practice in Texas also donated the maximum amount, as did the general counsel of a transportation and logistics company from Nebraska.
A PAC representing Southwest pilots donated $2,500, while the National Apartment Association’s PAC donated the same amount.
In total, individual contributions amassed $183,773.66 while donations from PACs or other sources topped out at $221,750.
Martin, one of the congressman’s potential opponents, only raised $17,048.70, according to the FEC data. Each dollar came from an individual donor. Martin’s top donor was Kevin Rowe, a managing member of an investment firm in California. Rowe donated $2,900, the maximum amount.
His top donor from Missouri was Deanna Ronchetti from St. Joseph. Ronchetti donated $1,000, and her occupation is unknown.
Graves has expended $335,959.53 this year. His top expense was a $162,500 payment to the National Republican Congressional Committee.
In the second quarter of this year, spanning April 1 to June 30, the top expense was a $17,646.06 payment to a Massachusetts company for fundraising. A similar group in Washington D.C. received just over $12,000. The top payment to a Missouri company was a $5,549.96 credit card payment to a company in St. Louis.
Graves’ campaign refunded a $2,500 donation last quarter to the Kansas City Southern Employee PAC.
Martin has spent just shy of $10,000 this year. Top payments include two $1,500 payments to Jaedon Kroger in Kansas City for “other” purposes not defined by the FEC. Last quarter, Martin’s campaign also paid just over $1,000 to a California-based company called Upwork. Another $1,000 was sent to a Washington D.C.-based company called Grassroots Analytics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.