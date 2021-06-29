Businessman and current State Representative J. Eggleston has announced his intention to run for the Missouri State Senate in 2022.
Eggleston, a Republican, is seeking the District 12 seat currently occupied by Dan Hegeman, who is unable to run again due to term limits. District 12 is comprised of 15 mostly rural counties in Northwest Missouri: Andrew, Atchison, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan and Worth.
Eggleston, a DeKalb County resident, currently represents Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry and Harrison counties in the Missouri House. He was elected to that seat in 2014.
"We need a strong voice in Jeff City that reflects the conservative lifestyle of our district. That voice needs to represent our values and stand up for the freedoms we hold dear," he said. "We know Northwest Missouri is a great place to live and raise our families, and our next state senator needs to back us up on that. I will be that voice in the State Senate just as I have been in the State House."
While in the House, Rep. Eggleston has served on the Agriculture Policy Committee advocating for farmers and ranchers and has been endorsed by the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association in his prior elections. Eggleston also previously has been endorsed by Missouri Right to Life and Missouri Chamber of Commerce and received service recognitions from The American Conservative Union and Missouri Farm Bureau.
Eggleston has chaired the Ethics Committee and been a key member of the Ways & Means Committee. In 2018, Eggleston donated one of his kidneys to his wife and has since passed legislation to encourage others to give the gift of life through organ donation.
