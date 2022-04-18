The United States Congress is advancing a bill that would cap insulin copay prices at $35.
The House of Representatives voted to cap the copay with 232 "yes" votes, moving the bill to the Senate several weeks ago. Congressman Sam Graves, R-Mo., who voted "no" on the bill, said he does not believe this effort will do an adequate job of solving the problem.
"What it did was control the copay, but it did not control the backside, so you take the copay away from the drug manufacturers and then all they will do is increase the premium," Graves said. "It's still going to cost you the same amount of money, and it did not put any transparency into the way drug manufacturers price their drugs."
Graves said he wants all out-of-pocket costs for all prescription drugs under Medicare Part D to be limited, and he wants all drug manufacturers to report how they are pricing their drugs so there is no back-ended increase in premiums.
Rogers Pharmacy in St. Joseph is able to keep copays down already as it is a 340B provider, which means it can provide cost-reduced prescription medications, but Rex Robinson, a pharmacist at Rogers, said the costs for many drugs continue to rise, and while the legislation will be helpful, it won't be a permanent fix.
"I'm afraid there's some consternation that they may compensate for the $35 copay by raising premium prices for everybody, so it's a step in the right direction, but I'm not sure it's a cure-all at this point."
Graves said this is a move the Democrats elected to take strictly out of appearance to the public.
"It's not going to solve anything. They were playing this off as capping the entire cost of insulin; it's absolutely not the case," Graves said. "It's still going to cost exactly the same thing as it did before, but it's a feel-good measure for them to try to score some points ... instead of just telling the truth."
