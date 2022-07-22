With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag at rally in support of the LGBTQ+ community in a 2021 photo. The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation July 19 to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans.
The push to codify same-sex marriage and interracial marriage continues after the Respect to Marriage Act passed through the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support.
Forty-seven Republicansvoted in support of the act, but only one Republican Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner, voted yes. Sam Graves, R-Mo., voted no.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he believes this is a bill that is centered around Democratic messaging ahead of the midterm election, and while he doesn't believe same-sex marriage is a constitutional right, he said it will not be overturned.
"I wouldn't vote to codify that right into U.S. code, I think that's a wrongly decided opinion. Having said that, we should be clear that the opinion is good law in the sense that it's controlling law and nothing is going to change that," Hawley said. "This is a messaging bill. What they're trying to say is that now abortion is an issue that can be determined by the voters of Missouri and the voters of other states, they're saying, 'Oh my gosh, pretty soon nobody's going to have same-sex marriage.'"
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said previously this week that he supports same-sex marriage, but he wants to look at the House bill, which he noted is currently protected by the court.
Sean Connors, a gay man who serves as chairman of the St. Joseph Civil Rights committee, said he feels LGBTQ+ people have received more accepting treatment from the community lately, but it's something that he is aware can continue to grow.
"I think that St. Joseph has come a long way. Personally, I know quite a few married LGBT couples and they have children of their own," Connors said.
He said even within the commission they don't always agree, but respect is the most important thing.
"I think that we should respect one another ... that we are people no matter what our inner being is, we are still people on the outside," Connors said.
Connors said he would like to see acceptance of transgender people increase, especially with topics such as bathrooms.
"I just think we could grow as a community just by understanding that people are different and what we knew 50 years ago isn't the same as today," Connors said. We are more polarized than ever... I hate to see that, I just don't know how to really get over it."
