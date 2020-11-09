On his first day as St. Joseph city manager, Gary Edwards told News-Press NOW he plans to address the results of an audit based on a whistleblower complaint as one of his first actions as the city's top administrator.
The city council had delayed addressing the audit until Edwards was installed as city manager.
“The goal being to come back to council and hear all the recommendations and address each one of those," Edwards said. "And we will be addressing each of those recommendations. Which ones have been accomplished? Which ones have not? If it's not addressed, do we plan to do it?"
The audit was conducted by Plante & Moran, PLLC, after a former city employee filed a whistleblower complaint regarding internal control issues and financial concerns regarding sewer billing, sales tax revenue, general accounting practices and more.
Edwards said the former employee's allegations "had merit" and that he would look into "where improvements could be made."
"It's my belief at this point and from what little I know as my first day on the job, that many of those allegations from the whistleblower deserve attention," Edwards said. "And that was verified by the (audit) report."
Edwards told News-Press NOW he'd be leading the presentation about the audit in front of the council. He plans to speak on the issue either at the next city council meeting on Nov. 16 or a meeting shortly thereafter.
He said most of his first day was spent in meetings, and setting up further meetings with stakeholders to be held over the next several weeks. Edwards said he plans to speak with members of the public one-on-one and also meet with city staff to talk about goals and objectives.
"Right now I have to analyze and look at staff, and make sure that they're able to do their work," Edwards said. "It's too early for me to say there's going to be changes in staff here or change the staff there. There may not be any, there may be some, I don't know."