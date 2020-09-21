Gary Edwards has been named as St. Joseph’s next city manager.
Following a day-long interview process on Sept. 11, the City Council met and discussed their pick for the top administrative position for the organization.
Edwards is a fifth-generation Missourian and has 25 years of city management experience, along with a background in radio and television broadcast and chief-of-staff experience in the United States Congress and at the state level.
“Gary has the qualities the City Council was looking for in a city manager and will be a good fit for the community," Mayor Bill McMurray said. "His strength in financial management, economic development and negotiations will serve the organization well. I look forward to Gary’s experience and leadership as we continue to pursue the strategic goals and plans of the City Council.”
Edwards currently serves as city manager for Aransas Pass, Texas, and has been working to recover and rebuild that community from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the College of the Ozarks Point Lookout, Missouri, and a master of public administration degree from Missouri State University. Edwards' past experience includes city administrator for Sedalia, Missouri, and city manager for Moberly, Missouri.
Pending the execution of a contract to be first read at tonight’s City Council meeting, Edwards first day with the city of St. Joseph will be Nov. 9. His salary will be $160,000.