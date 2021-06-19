Church bells rang out when results of the 1900 census put St. Joseph’s population at 102,979, more than a growing California city called Los Angeles.
It didn’t last long. St. Joseph’s census triumph was revealed to be a combination of fraud and civic boosterism run amuck. The 1910 census set things straight with a headcount of 77,403.
A century later, after the 2010 census, St. Joseph experienced another burst of civic pride when the population grew 3.7%, to 76,780. The number, while accurate, also proved as transitory as the puffery of 1900.
St. Joseph is poised to lose population in the 2020 census. An analysis from the University of Missouri shows that the city’s headcount is projected at 74,074, which would reflect a drop of about 3% in 10 years.
“As a whole, over the last 100 years, St. Joseph’s population numbers have been relatively stagnant,” said Clint Thompson, the city of St. Joseph’s director of planning and community development. “If you go back to 1920, St. Joseph has the same population as it has now.”
Dr. Mark White, the University of Missouri professor who authored the census analysis, said “growth is relatively uneven throughout the state.” That might be a polite way of saying St. Joseph, a city that once thought itself larger than Los Angeles, is being passed by.
White’s report, “Population Trends in Missouri and Its Regions,” reveals that Columbia and Springfield are fueling much of the state’s growth. Only 11 of Missouri’s 115 counties or county-equivalents exceeded the nation’s annualized growth rate from 2010 to 2020. All were located in suburban Kansas City (Cass, Clay and Platte), suburban St. Louis (St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren), Columbia (Boone) and Springfield (Greene, Webster, Christian and Taney).
Overall, 78 of Missouri’s 115 counties lost population from 2010 to 2020. In Northwest Missouri, every county but Andrew lost population in that 10-year period. Buchanan County’s population fell 2.9%, to 86,530. DeKalb County dropped 15%, Atchison County dropped 9.9% and Nodaway County was off 7%.
White attributes DeKalb County’s sharp decline, Missouri’s largest in terms of percentage, to the closing of a state prison. Inmate numbers count toward the population.
Buchanan County lost 2,541 residents since the 2010 census. White said IRS tax data points to some moving to Andrew County and others choosing Kansas City suburbs. Buchanan County’s population loss was offset by births that outnumbered deaths by 1,865. The county also attracted 1,728 international immigrants in that time period.
A declining population is more than a matter of community pride. It impacts retail development, government funding and the ability of the tax base to support schools, roads, parks and public safety. Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said St. Joseph compares favorably to growing cities like Columbia and Springfield in terms of wages and job growth.
These days, that’s only part of a person’s decision on where to live.
“People tend to move around more today than they did 20, 30, 50, certainly 100 years ago,” he said. “I think a lot of people today, particularly millennials and younger, are more willing to find a place they want to live and then get a job. They can live and work almost anywhere they want to today.”
Someone might look at St. Joseph and see more than a $49,786 average annual wage, which is higher than what’s found in Columbia and Springfield. They might see weeds and trash, abandoned buildings, a lack of housing in their price range, outdated schools and fewer entertainment and retail options relative to other cities.
“We need to do more as a community to improve and enhance ourselves,” Lilly said. “We need to kind of collectively look in the mirror and say, ‘Why is it this way? What can we do to improve St. Joseph as a place to live?’”
Thompson believes it would help to attract and retain more people with college degrees. About 18% of St. Joseph’s population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, which is lower than the national average or what’s found in more dynamic cities. But it’s always going to be hard for St. Joseph because of its proximity to Kansas City.
“The relatively short drive to Kansas City will allow people to work in St. Joseph and then live outside of St. Joseph,” he said.
There is no simple formula to turning it around, as St. Joseph learned in 1900. White talks about “virtuous and vicious cycles” in population trends, meaning that at some point a city grows simply because it’s growing or shrinks because it’s shrinking.
“A lot of these are long-term trends,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to turn the ship around once you head down that path.”
