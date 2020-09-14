All but two stoplights in downtown St. Joseph will be removed within a year following a city council vote.
Each intersection currently governed by a traffic signal, except Jules and 10th streets and Francis and Ninth streets, will become controlled by stop signs.
"This has been a conversation that quite a number of downtown business owners have have had over the last several years," Brian Myers, a city councilman, said. "Anything we can do to improve traffic flow and safety, those are our objectives."
Andy Clements, St. Joseph's public works director, said the removals wouldn't begin for at least a week. Myers told News-Press NOW that he's only heard from one downtown constituent who is in opposition to the removals.
According to St Joseph Traffic Commission meeting minutes reviewed by News-Press NOW, Clements told the commission that the removals would be done in phases over a one-year period.
Madison Davis, a city councilman and sponsor of the ordinance, didn't respond to a request for comment. Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW in an email that the council was following the recommendation set forth by the lower commission.
The discussion on whether to remove traffic signals dates back to at least 2019, when the Traffic Commission was presented with a private study that recommended removal of the majority of lights.
Following the commission's vote and recommendation, the City Council unanimously passed a final ordinance on Sept. 8. Some of the intersections will become a four-way stop, while others will only have two stop signs.
"The traffic volumes and the turning movements at the intersections are low enough where they do not warrant traffic signals to be installed,” Assistant Director of Public Works Brady McKinley previously said.