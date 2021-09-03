The lobby of the Downtown St. Joseph branch of the U.S. Postal Service is closed, at least for now.
On Friday morning, patrons were greeted with yellow caution tape and a sign taped to the entry doors that informed them the lobby was closed because the building was unsafe for workers and customers.
A worker said the building was closed overnight when pieces of stone from a chimney became loose and fell. One piece fell onto an adjoining roof and punched a hole in it.
The employee said workers were expected to arrive Friday to shore up the chimney and prevent additional pieces from falling. Postal service should continue as normal, the worker said.
