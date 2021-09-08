St. Joseph's main post office Downtown remains closed to customers due to safety concerns.
The post office branch closed late last week after pieces of limestone fell from the chimney, putting customers and workers in danger. Straps have been put in place to prevent large pieces of the stone from falling, postal officials said.
The closure means some services normally available at the Downtown post office are not available temporarily. Mark Inglett, a spokesperson for the USPS, said if customers need passports they can go to post office locations in Cameron and Maryville.
USPS vehicles and workers are operating out of the Downtown building for deliveries, but the entrance is closed for customers. There is no timeline on when the chimney will be repaired, so Inglett said he is unable to speculate on when the post office will be opened back up.
One customer said she was frustrated when the office first closed due to the lack of communication. Now, a sign posted out front instructs customers to go to the Eastside post office at 3906 Oakland Ave. for services like receiving mail from postal boxes.
Janet Steury said she was able to get her mail, which is typically picked up from a P.O. box at the Downtown location, at the other branch.
"I was pleasantly surprised when I went to the Eastside office. There was a separate line and it didn't take long at all. They brought me all my things from my box. It was really easy this morning," Steury said.
Those who receive pickup notices for a missed package will be able to get those at the Eastside location as well, Inglett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.