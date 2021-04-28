Many shops and businesses Downtown are fully open after a year of online orders and curbside pickups, but as more people make their way to Felix Street, attention is returning to the parking situation.
Downtown has three garages — all within a few blocks of each other — that rarely reach half capacity. Instead, many people opt to park on the street. But this affects local businesses.
“A lot of the problems we have are that the free spaces in front of the businesses that should be for customers are being taken up by people that live Downtown and by people that work Downtown,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “If you have some sort of an incentive to get these people from parking where customers should park into the garages, then the garages can actually pay for themselves.”
The lack of people utilizing the parking garages has hit the city’s pocketbook. Parking attendants were cut from the budget, and the two older garages are falling behind structurally.
“There's a fixed cost involved in operating garages,” said Andy Clements, the city’s director of public works and transportation. “The garages haven't had maintenance on them, well significant maintenance on them, in 10 or 15 years, so the condition of those garages is not stable. It is getting slowly worse.”
Before the pandemic, a Downtown parking committee was formed to address the situation and present possible solutions to the St. Joseph City Council. But when COVID-19 hit, the group disbanded as many places in Downtown closed.
“There's no easy solutions to the parking issue,” said Cris Coffman, the owner of Nesting Goods and a member of the Downtown parking committee. “It's something that's going to take time and probably some trial-and-error efforts. We're not the only city facing this issue, so we don't have to come up with a completely new, never-heard-of solution.”
But those solutions will have to address the financial dilemma. Right now, Downtown parking isn’t economically sustainable.
“We should be making money or at least breaking even with parking Downtown, but the reality is we lose quite a bit between the maintenance of the structures themselves and in paying to have them staffed,” Myers said.
Many of the parking garages are empty, but it could be because the city is just coming out of a year-long COVID-19 hibernation. More customers will slowly make their way Downtown, especially with the recent revival of the area. But will it be enough to fully utilize all the parking?
“Some would say knock the garages down, create a new surface lot,” Clements said. “They could have a base set up like the garages do today. Others would say, Downtown's really coming back, every parking spot is really valuable. You may not be using them today, but you have them for tomorrow.”
