Redevelopment on a vacant Downtown hotel could ramp up after the owner gave the city $10,000 to create a potential incentive package.
In November, the city council unanimously accepted $10,000 from HDDA, the owner of the vacant hotel at 102 S. Third St., to create an incentive package that will help lower the cost of the project. The hotel previously operated under the Holiday Inn, Radisson and Red Lion names until closing in 2019 and falling into disrepair.
“It should be a public-private partnership,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “Of course, it should. This is the hotel Downtown, right next to the Civic Arena that we're spending several million dollars on to bring it back along after years of deferred, and made more expensive, maintenance. So yeah, of course, we're going to develop our Downtown area.”
The incentives could include future abatement of personal and real property taxes. The developer also is considering a one-cent community improvement district tax.
“Just some of the momentum that exists in Downtown, I think the city and partnering with the current owner to help revitalize that property is now as important as it ever has been to have a Downtown location that can provide this type of service,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director.
The incentive package likely will be proposed to the city council in March. Once the project moves forward, it is anticipated to be done by spring 2023, just in time for the NCAA Women’s Division II Basketball Championship.
Citizens have voiced their concerns about reopening the hotel due to the homeless population in the area, but Thompson said there is “safety in numbers.”
“An area that's being utilized and occupied is far less to experience a negative impact, as far as any homeless or conditions that may exist that people are concerned about, (than) it exists today,” Thompson said.
The city has experience working with the developer, as it is the same one that built the American Electric Lofts. It is also excited about the flagship hotel company that is expected to run the property. A name was not disclosed as the owner and the hotel company are still in negotiations.
“It's a national name that everyone would recognize and would be a true asset to Downtown and a name that would really help attract additional business and stay at that location,” Thompson said.
He also said the opening of the hotel combined with the renovations to the Civic Arena could help the Downtown move forward.
“The city as a managing partner for the arena recognizes the ability to attract events with a hotel within close proximity,” Thompson said. “So it's vital to Downtown. The commitment to move forward with the current ownership and the renovation of the property will really look like a completely different venue once it's opened.”
