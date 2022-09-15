old ymca

The former Downtown YMCA building is once again up for sale, and the location is important for the development of Downtown. 

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

The old Downtown YMCA location has sat vacant for over two years since its closure but is once again up for sale, and if bought, could be beneficial to revitalization efforts.

The YMCA announced its closure of the Downtown location and moved to only one location on Village Drive around a year later in June 2021, according to a previous News-Press NOW article.

