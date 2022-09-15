The old Downtown YMCA location has sat vacant for over two years since its closure but is once again up for sale, and if bought, could be beneficial to revitalization efforts.
The YMCA announced its closure of the Downtown location and moved to only one location on Village Drive around a year later in June 2021, according to a previous News-Press NOW article.
The building was bought by Lowell Hartell for $290,000, but he is now selling it. He told News-Press NOW he did not have a plan for the building and originally bought the location to help the YMCA out.
Clint Thompson, St. Joseph planning and community development director, said the building is in a prime location to help with Downtown development efforts. He said the current and previous council have put a priority on Downtown and will look to a potential private-public partnership to incentivize the purchase of the location.
"The city realizes that the Downtown has older building stock, and these older buildings have costs associated with those structures that either have prevented the building from being occupied or are considerations for new owners looking to occupy those structures," Thompson said. "In working with the private sector, as far as investing in this area of St Joseph, I think it's important that the city works with that entity."
Thompson said potential options can be a tax abatement or a tax reimbursement program that the city can offer to help lower the cost of the potential use of the building. The YMCA cited the growing costs of the building's upkeep as one of the reasons for its closure, one example being only one of three boilers was operational.
Thompson said Downtown has continued to grow over the last 10 years and he thinks there is still room for progress.
"I think Downtown as a whole continues to evolve over time, as the shift in the local economy and national economy changes with more individuals working from home a lot of the younger demographic workforce enjoys working in an area that they can experience more of a walkability factor," Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.