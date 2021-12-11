A coffee shop in small-town Kansas might seem far removed from the halls of power in the nation’s capital.
But something struck James Graves, a local Republican committee member in the early 1960s, as he observed the young Kansan working the room in a bid to represent the state’s sprawling western district.
“He answered questions in a manner which I found to be surprisingly blunt, for a politician,” said Graves, an attorney who later moved to St. Joseph. “He did not sound like a politician. I retained that impression and can remember it today.”
That politician’s name was Bob Dole. In the following years, Americans would come to know that bluntness, a trademark Dole rode to the highest echelons of power in the U.S. Senate and three campaigns for president. His death at the age of 98 this week led many to reminisce about Dole’s military valor and his long political career. Others recalled how Dole managed to appear principled without being overly partisan, in stark contrast to the toxic political culture of current times.
“He was fiercely partisan when he was campaigning,” said Karen Graves, the wife of James Graves. “When he got there and walked into the Senate or the House chambers, he dropped that cloak and immediately worked on bipartisan things.”
Karen Graves served as a delegate to the 1972 Republican National Convention in Miami, a tumultuous time in the waning days of the Vietnam War. James Graves, who also was there, recalls an encounter with protesters near the Republican convention hall.
“You sent me to fetch your briefcase and I got tear-gassed by Jane Fonda,” he told Karen Graves.
“Well, not Jane herself,” Karen Graves responded.
Even during that heated environment, Dole struck Karen Graves as a man who was more interested in getting things done than scoring political points. She admired him for his willingness to work with Democrats like George McGovern on food stamps and Daniel Patrick Moynihan on stabilizing Social Security.
Dole even offered her a job overseeing federal volunteer programs in Kansas City, but she turned it down because of her young family. She went on to become mayor of Salina, Kansas, and maintained correspondence with Dole. They exchanged Christmas cards through the years.
“He would just tell you straight up where he was on an issue,” Karen Graves said. “He didn’t try to gauge his response to what he thought you wanted him to do.”
Karen and James’ daughter, Leslie Graves, worked as an intern in Dole’s Senate office in 1979. She recalled it as a more collegial time.
“They didn’t look at the other party as an enemy,” she said. “It was just a friendly rivalry. It seems like the end of an era. It’s sad that’s not the case anymore.”
Current Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall said a key to Dole’s success was his ability to remember his roots, no matter how high he climbed. Marshall, who was born the year Dole was first elected to the U.S. House, recalled one conversation after the senator’s retirement.
“I started the discussion and described the issue I wanted to ask him about and he just looked at me between sips of soup and said, ‘Roger, go back to Kansas, the people will tell you the answer to that question,’” Marshall said in a media call after Dole’s death. “And I did.”
Today, Karen Graves displays several campaign buttons, an eclectic mix ranging from William Howard Taft to Jesse Jackson, on a wall in her St. Joseph home. The Dole buttons, those for Senate and higher political office, have a special place of prominence.
She doesn’t know if there will be another like him.
“He probably wouldn’t be elected today,” she said. “Because even though he was partisan, he was practical. And he would have been shocked at the Jan. 6 thing.”
