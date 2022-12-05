Train crossing (copy) (copy)

A train heads past a rail crossing on Alabama Street in this October photo. While a new railway deal recently was passed by the federal government, railway unions, and Republican and Democrat politicians criticized that only one new sick day was added.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A new deal for railway workers was signed by politicians last week but it did not include some of what unions wanted.

In particular, seven additional days of paid sick leave workers wanted didn't make the cut. 

