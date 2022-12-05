A train heads past a rail crossing on Alabama Street in this October photo. While a new railway deal recently was passed by the federal government, railway unions, and Republican and Democrat politicians criticized that only one new sick day was added.
A new deal for railway workers was signed by politicians last week but it did not include some of what unions wanted.
In particular, seven additional days of paid sick leave workers wanted didn't make the cut.
It’s a frustrating path when railway companies are staying less health-conscious than other industries, said Jason Hayden, director of the Missouri Legislative Board at the SMART (sheet metal, air, rail and transportation) Transportation Division.
“The guys are not happy with it because it didn't totally address their quality of life issues that they've had,” he said. “The way the carriers have been treating them, when they try to take a day off because they're sick or have to go to the doctor, they're being disciplined for no reason. And that's pretty much still the issue today.”
But the decision was by no means unanimous, as some Democratic and Republican leaders expressed disapproval of the railway deal. Politicians who voted against the bill included Sen. Josh Hawley R-Missouri, and Sen. Bernie Sanders D-Vermont.
Hawley criticized the decision not to allow workers more sick time, saying that the House of Representatives, "is still proxy voting — with many members not showing up to work at all — because of the COVID 'health risk.' But railroad workers can’t have more than one day of sick leave."
Despite the decision, it’s positive to see politicians on both sides of the aisle support the rail unions, Hayden said.
"It's a promising thing to see there's support from both sides because it's how America has evolved," he said. "And quality of life has become more and more of an issue in America with today's workforce. I mean, especially since COVID, how many companies are still having people work from home instead of drive to an office every day just to sit at a desk that really accomplished nothing additional for the position?"
Negotiations for a new deal presumably won't resume for a few years but the level of support and increasing emphasis on health hopefully will point to a more advantageous deal for unions, Hayden said.
