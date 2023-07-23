A portion of the revenue from St. Jo Frontier Casino goes towards city events and projects. The casino has reported a decline in revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which could impact the city’s budget.
City coffers could end up feeling a pinch following a drop in casino revenue locally.
The St. Jo Frontier Casino reported a 4% decline in admissions and a 1% reduction in revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Local governments also are impacted by the drop because the city and county receive $1 from each casino admission and a portion of the gaming facility’s overall revenue.
Judy Hovey, St. Joseph’s finance and revenue associate director, said if casino income continues to fall, it could affect city contributions for events.
“We’d have to cut back on festival revenues (and) we also support some of the departments that don’t cover their own budgets,” she said.
The city’s Riverboat Fund allocates money to the Fourth of July fireworks display, Project Graduation and the Allied Arts Council, among other things. It also helps fund a variety of projects throughout the city.
“We use it for property maintenance when they clean up some yards,” Hovey said. “We use some riverboat funds to demolish properties or things like that.”
Hovey said casino revenue has been inconsistent over the last decade, so the city is careful with its projections and where funds are allocated.
“They’ve been up and down. The casinos had to close several years over the past 10 to 20 due to the flooding, they’ve closed due to COVID,” she said. “Now they’re having issues, from what I understand, keeping staff. The city had the same problems with staffing shortages.”
On a recent visit to the casino, Hovey noticed a lack of staff and open shops.
“If you don’t have the people to monitor the craps tables or whatever, you’re not going to generate the revenue from it. You’re only going to get the machines,” she said. “I know some of the shops have been closed. I went over on a Sunday, and some of those shops were closed too. So, it’s very unpredictable from year to year.”
The city is projecting a 17.1% decrease in its gaming initiatives fund in the 2024 fiscal year.
