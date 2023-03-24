top story Detour planned for Downtown street News-Press NOW Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thinkstock.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Downtown Street will be closed next week for repairs.Starting Monday, March 27, traffic at Ninth and Francis streets will be closed for concrete repairs within the intersection. The work is expected to be finished by Monday, April 3, weather permitting.A detour route will be in place. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +5 Regional News Why murder defendant was free before killings in Washington +14 Regional News Indigenous artists help skateboarding earn stamp of approval Central Missouri Robbery reported at Break Time on Smiley Lane in Columbia More Regional News → National News +10 National News Student group sues after Texas university cancels drag show +8 National News Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry +3 National News Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump More National News → 1:25 More Rain on the Way 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
