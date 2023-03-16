House Bill 363 didn’t climb aboard the legislative fast track after it was filed in January.
The lack of activity came as little surprise to state Rep. Robert Sauls, a Democrat whose bills sometimes languish on the legislative equivalent of an island for misfit toys. But then something happened that, to Sauls, should have added a little urgency to a bill that hasn’t been referred to a committee since it was filed on Jan. 4.
On Feb. 3, a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near the town of East Palestine, Ohio. The accident generated a plume of black smoke and a firestorm of controversy about the Biden administration’s response.
What it didn’t generate was much interest in HB 636, which seeks to regulate the length of trains that carry hazardous material through Missouri.
“I think it’s a common-sense piece of legislation,” Sauls said. “These types of things happen and they impact communities and then we wonder, ‘What can we do?’ Well, this is one of those things we can do.”
Sauls represents a district in Independence, but he is familiar with St. Joseph because he previously worked as a public defender and assistant prosecutor in Buchanan County.
His bill would prohibit a freight train that carries hazardous materials from exceeding 8,500 feet in length, or about 140 standard-sized cars. A 2019 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found train lengths averaged 1.2 to 1.4 miles, a 25% increase in a decade, for two large freight carriers.
“The concern is that if we don’t act more things like this could happen,” Sauls said. “This is just one piece of the puzzle.”
Even though the National Transportation Safety Board has yet to identify a cause, the Ohio derailment has sparked a call for further review of safety elements like braking systems and the number of cars on freight trains.
In its preliminary report, the NTSB pointed to an overheated wheel bearing on a portion of the 150-car train, which was operated by Norfolk Southern. The train applied brakes when a hot bearing detector showed a reading 253 degrees above average, but it was unable to stop in time.
Bill Brinton, Buchanan County’s emergency management coordinator and the chief of the Region H hazmat team, said he has no opinion on proposals to regulate the lengths of trains. He said it’s probably a misconception to think there are trains with hazardous materials and trains without. Oftentimes, he said, the cargo is mixed on the long trains that pass through St. Joseph.
“Our building is located right here by the railroad tracks, and being the chief of the hazmat team, I like to watch the trains go by,” Brinton said. “I don’t think people realize there are probably 70 or 80 different trains that go through St. Joe daily. Some of them are oil cars, some are mixed and a lot of coal cars go through here.”
Brinton said most of the Region H hazmat calls involve trucks and not trains, but he believes it’s important to be prepared. His volunteers, many of them area firefighters, work closely with the rail companies and engage in hands-on training exercises on a regular basis to simulate a train-related hazmat incident.
“We’re kind of a support team and the railroad has its own hazmat teams,” Brinton said. “So our job would be to just kind of make sure it didn’t get any bigger, to keep people away and block the streets until their crews got in there.”
The Association of American Railroads, an industry trade group, said hazmat accidents have become rare in the last two decades. The association said accidents involving hazardous materials were down 78% since 2000. Derailments were down 31% in the same period, but they increased 5% in the last year.
Sauls believes East Palestine shows that state lawmakers have a role to play in ensuring rail safety. He acknowledges that the issue might be best addressed at the federal level because trains cross state lines, but he also said Missouri has some of its own regulations for how tractor-trailers operate on interstate highways.
He finds it perplexing that his bill, along with a state senator’s proposal to require two crew members on each train, has landed with a thud among the Republican-controlled legislature in Missouri. It’s the same party, he notes, that had a lot to say about the Ohio derailment.
“It’s one of those things that we filed in the past that just doesn’t seem to take off,” he said. “That’s unfortunate. We’re hoping to get it to take off.”
