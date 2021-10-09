Things are getting moving for local democrats, with the Northwest Democrat Days taking place Saturday afternoon at Civic Center Park.
A variety of speakers took turns pitching their case to the crowd, from candidates for state representative to mayoral and municipal judge candidates.
Hearing from local and regional political candidates created a feeling of excitement for residents, Northwest Missouri Democrats event M.C. Houston Roberts said
"When they hear that they're going to have an opportunity to see candidates who wouldn't normally be in this part of the state (and) come here -- or to learn about some of their local folks who are going to be running in, like the city council election or things like that -- it's exciting to come to one place, have some good food, hear some good music and hear from them," he said.
There also was a booth where people could register to vote, an asset that sometimes is overlooked, Roberts said.
