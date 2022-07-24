CANDIDATES

Democratic front-running candidates for Missouri, left to right: Trudy Busch Valentine, Lucas Kunce and Spencer Toder.

Republicans have dominated elections in Missouri in recent years, but Democratic candidates may garner new support in the upcoming Senate primary, as controversy surrounds some conservative candidates.

The Aug. 2 Democratic primary includes front-runners Trudy Busch Valentine, an heir to the Busch family of St. Louis, Missouri; Lucas Kunce, a former Marine from Jefferson City, Missouri; and Spencer Toder, a businessman from St. Louis.

