Republicans have dominated elections in Missouri in recent years, but Democratic candidates may garner new support in the upcoming Senate primary, as controversy surrounds some conservative candidates.
The Aug. 2 Democratic primary includes front-runners Trudy Busch Valentine, an heir to the Busch family of St. Louis, Missouri; Lucas Kunce, a former Marine from Jefferson City, Missouri; and Spencer Toder, a businessman from St. Louis.
These candidates take up the top three spots in polls and all have different platforms but agree it is important for a Democrat to take back the Senate seat.
Busch Valentine entered the race later than Toder and Kunce, who filed the day filing opened. She is a former nurse and said she was tired of staying on the sidelines, as she looks to try to provide a significant change in health care along with a variety of other issues.
“I’ve been listening to a lot of people and there are so many similarities ... there are nuances, for sure, but there are similarities,” she said. “And the similarities are people want affordable and quality health care, we need to increase the Affordable Care Act and we need to get Medicaid to do more, and we need a public policy in place to help people be able to afford what they need.”
Busch Valentine said she knows the state has turned red over the last 10 years but believes it is possible to make the seat blue.
“It’s extremely important for the Democrats to win this race because otherwise we are going to have Josh Hawley and an Eric Greitens or whoever runs in this position for a Republican, and that is not going to be good for the state of Missouri,” Busch Valentine said. “There is too much vitriol and people aren’t listening to the people in Missouri and they are not trying to keep our democracy strong.”
Busch Valentine said she wants to codify Roe v. Wade and considers herself someone who can work across the aisle if she gets to D.C.
Kunce said he experienced hard times growing up, and his time in the military showed him the need for fundamental change.
One of Kunce’s big rally cries is to bring back American-made production and fundamentally change who has the power in the country.
“I think it’s a real tragedy that if you want to work down and put your head down here, you can be paycheck to paycheck or one disaster away from bankruptcy,” Kunce said. “We don’t make anything here anymore ... we can’t make a single major weapon system in the entire military arsenal without inputs from China.”
Kunce said the state has been neglected in terms of infrastructure, and while Biden’s infrastructure bill was passed, he does not believe it was enough.
“So much of our infrastructure is falling apart and we only got $9 billion out of a $1.7 trillion infrastructure (bill). People are like, ‘Oh, $9 billion, that’s a lot of money. You should be grateful.’ What is that, like, .0014% of what we spent in Iraq and Afghanistan ... and Missourians should be grateful for that ... that’s crazy,” Kunce said.
Kunce said he wants to get rid of the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade while also breaking up insulin companies that he feels have caused a monopoly and hiked up prices. Kunce said he is not taking money from PACs or federal lobbyists.
“For me, this isn’t a left-right campaign; this is a top and bottom campaign. I want to bring people who are not part of the top tier who are getting screwed, I want to bring us together so we actually have a little power,” Kunce said.
Toder said his campaign is about taking action, as he said he has helped thousands of people sign up for Medicaid, among other efforts, such as raising money for Afghan refugees and helping families receive tax credits
“It seems like every campaign is about advertising and fundraising ... we’re going to do something different, we’re going to make an impact on as many lives as humanly possible and we’re going to earn the votes of every Missourian that we can earn,” Toder said.
Toder said the filibuster is blocking progress and voting legislation needs to be passed to ensure things move forward.
“When it comes to assault rifles, the fact that the vast majority of Americans want assault rifles banned, but we see no action, we see this in regards to Roe, where overwhelmingly the number is close to 79% believe the courts shouldn’t overturn Roe, and that had been the law of the land for over 50 years,” Toder said.
Another candidate in the Democratic field is Gena Ross, who is living in Platte City and two years ago ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in district six.
