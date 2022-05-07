The Interstate 229 double-decker bridge has seen better days. Rusted rebar pokes through its cracks, staining the concrete a dark orange. The underneath columns look like a patchwork quilt — a metaphor for the varying opinions on what should be done with the St. Joseph staple.
But the six-year process has only left more questions than answers.
The history of I-229 goes back 67 years to 1955 when the original design was conceived with a total construction cost of nearly $111 million, according to past St. Joseph News-Press and Gazette stories.
The reason to build I-229 was twofold. It was a direct connection between farmers north of St. Joseph to the stockyards on the South Side. And that thoroughfare remains vital to this day.
“Absolutely everything that we haul into St. Joe goes down 229,” said Jason Kurtz, a Holt County farmer with about 3,000 acres of corn and soybeans. “So whatever happens will affect us.”
The other reason for I-229, known as the West Belt Highway in the 1900s, was to kickstart economic development and growth Downtown, especially as businesses migrated to the Belt Highway in conjunction with the opening of East Hills Shopping Center in 1965.
However, the bridge took more than 20 years to construct. Growth declined in Buchanan County over that time and with it so did Downtown.
The ambitious project was completed in four parts between 1968 and 1988. But it didn’t happen without controversy. Construction of the double-decker bridge required the demolition of several historical buildings, including portions of Robidoux Row.
“Most people don’t realize that these urban highways through downtowns were done in conjunction with urban renewal,” said resident Max Guenther. “It seemed like a really great idea at the time, I guess, but in hindsight, I feel like it’s been detrimental to a lot of what we’ve tried to do.”
Today, the bridge needs continual maintenance. MoDOT has said the maximum amount of time it could continue to stay in use is about 25 years before a complete overhaul is needed.
“Now that you’ve got a structure like that, the condition of it is continuing to decline,” said Marty Lyles, the Northwest District Engineer for MoDOT. “It’s just anybody’s guess how long it’s going to really last at that point.”
Which brings us to the pressing question: Keep the I-229 bridge or tear it down?
The past six years
The process to determine what to do with the bridge started six years ago.
“Basically, there are two choices,” said Scott Stephens, a bridge engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, in a 2016 interview with News-Press NOW. “Keep what we have and keep repairing it or abandon the elevated roadway for a completely different design in the future. Do we abandon that for a parkway that would be much cheaper? Instead of a bridge, it would be an at-grade road down through there.”
Between 2016 and 2019, MoDOT began gauging the public’s interest, holding several forums and meetings. Early on, the questions pertained to what will St. Joseph look like 60 years from now? This was to get a sense of what the future I-229 structure should take into account. Responses included Downtown growth, freight movement and Riverfront development.
Those answers were all considered when, in 2019, MoDOT and Hg Consulting, an engineering and planning firm, presented about 20 different designs. The options ranged from maintaining the current bridge to building a new one over the Missouri River into Kansas.
Many of the plans included knocking the bridge down and creating a boulevard system or diverting traffic to Downtown streets.
The options were put on display for a public meeting at the Remington Nature Center in April 2019. Community members were given a blue dot to rate each plan on a scale from 1 to 10. Keeping and maintaining the bridge was the overwhelming favorite.
For the last three years, MoDOT has met with stakeholders throughout the area to get more feedback and slowly whittled the options down from about 20 to seven and now to five.
The current alternatives
Two of the five options keep the bridge. The first plan leaves it as it stands, although Lyles said this likely won’t happen and is only used for baseline measures. The other proposal would rehab and maintain the bridge which would cost about $50 million.
The other three options are alternative routes that would take down the I-229 double-decker. These designs are fluid and likely will change as MoDOT gathers more feedback. They are also only proposed routes, and the details, like signalized intersections or the number of lanes, will be determined later in the process, Lyles said.
The first alternative route brings southbound traffic down Main Street, the historic brick road on the far west side of Downtown. The road would eventually cross over the railroad tracks before continuing in the same location as the existing bridge.
The second alternative would bring southbound traffic onto Felix Street — similar to the current exit — where there could be a signalized intersection. Traffic would then either continue into Downtown or turn right along Second Street, crossing over the railroad tracks and continuing in the same location as the existing bridge.
Lyles said these two alternative plans would cost about $50 million — the same amount to rehab the bridge.
The third alternative would be a boulevard-style road that runs on the east side of the railroad tracks.
Lyles said this option is the most expensive and would likely cost more than $60 million. This is because the proposed route would go through HPI property, which would require hazardous chemical mitigation. It also would cut through current businesses, forcing them to relocate on MoDOT’s dime.
“Still looking at trying to find those alignments that do not impact businesses where you don’t have to relocate businesses and don’t go through those hazardous mitigation sites,” Lyles said.
“Each one of those has its pros and cons,” he said. “There’s probably no way that you’re going to get something that’s going to fit every purpose, every need, every want and every desire.”
The narrowing down of designs has taken three years — proof that this decision isn’t easy. It’s a multi-layered dilemma. The impact will be far-reaching, from farmers up north to stockyard businesses in the south, and Downtown and Riverfront development in between.
What's the best option for I-229?— News-Press NOW (@newspressnow) May 6, 2022
‘What is going
to happen?’
Mitchell Corbin has been farming with his dad in Holt County since he was 10. Now, at 54, he farms about 3,500 acres of corn and soybeans. Holt County alone produces about 18 million bushels of corn and five million bushels of soybeans every year. About 75% of that goes to St. Joseph, he said.
But that could change if there isn’t a reliable corridor with easy access to the grain elevators and mills on the South Side.
“Even if we have to take three or four cents less a bushel for our grain, it’s probably going to be cheaper than the fuel cost or the added time going around to get into St. Joe,” Corbin said. “Obviously, there’s some businesses that it won’t affect because they don’t have an option, but we’re in a position where we have several options on where we go. It will affect the decisions up here.”
And companies along Stockyards Expressway agree. Many of Triumph Foods’s hogs come from the north using I-229.
“It would be somewhat of a hardship to have to go around, go all the way out to 29, come down 36, and with gas prices continuing going up right now, that’s a big difference,” said Mishael Barton, a spokeswoman for Triumph Foods. “On margins that are pretty tight, that can be a big deal for farmers and us too.”
LifeLine Foods is also a major stop for corn farmers — about half of its corn comes from the north, said CEO Kevin Kelly. As a farmer, he understands the efficiency of I-229 and would like to keep a thoroughfare connecting the north to the south.
But Kelly also understands the potential development and growth that could occur if the bridge came down.
“I think putting up that artificial wall, so to speak, between the river and Downtown and potentially developable Downtown areas has been detrimental,” Kelly said. “I think taking a different approach and bringing it down more to, call it, street level and or some sort of throughway is going to be beneficial to the town.”
Many projects have been put on hold because of the questions surrounding the I-229 double-decker bridge, like the city’s development of the Riverfront.
“The opportunity to expand the Riverfront potential Downtown next to some of the momentum that we have in place right now, I think whatever means that allows that to happen is in the best interest of the community moving forward,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s director of planning and community development.
Josh Weaver is the owner of Pioneer Materials, a commercial door company. He just bought a building on Main Street — the proposed route for one of the alternatives. However, his company isn’t moving into the space until he knows what will be done with I-229.
“There’s so much revitalization going on in this area between the Red Lion (Hotel) project, the American Electric Lofts and the future of 229 and how it interacts with this kind of western part of Downtown,” Weaver said. “As people look to invest in this area, we need some stability as to what is going to happen.”
Not only are there many competing variables impacted by the future of I-229, but many questions also remain about who actually makes the decision.
Double-decker decision
I-229 is under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation. But the Metropolitan Planning Organization also has a say in the decision. The MPO is involved with any transportation planning proposals that are federally funded or “regionally significant” to Andrew, Buchanan and Doniphan counties.
Once MoDOT picks a preferred alternative, it has to be approved by the Federal Highway Administration, a division of the United States Department of Transportation.
But to start saving for the project, it has to be placed on MoDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and the MPO’s Transportation Improvement Program, which sets forth upcoming construction projects. Without the MPO’s support, the project can’t be funded.
So the future of I-229 will be a joint decision between the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
But this decision only gets more complicated when you take into account the interstate designation.
Interstate impact
Right now, I-229 is 90% federally funded. However, if the bridge came down and another route was put in that wasn’t designated as an interstate, those federal dollars would decrease by 10%.
For example, let’s say a project on the bridge costs $100 million. MoDOT would have to pay $10 million, while the federal government funds the rest. If a similar project was done on one of the alternative routes that wasn’t designated as an interstate, MoDOT would have to pay $20 million.
Lyles, the MoDOT engineer, said there’s misinformation about how the decommissioning of the interstate would actually affect funding. No matter what happens to I-229, MoDOT will not lose out on federal funds. That money is determined by the revenue generated in Missouri through the federal and state fuel tax, not the number of interstate miles, Lyles said.
He also said if an alternative route is chosen that decommissioned the interstate, the additional 10% of funding would not fall on the shoulders of the city or county but would come out of MoDOT’s budget.
But there’s concern this would mean MoDOT would then have less money for other projects in Northwest Missouri.
Lyles said building a road at ground level and removing the interstate status actually would be cheaper than maintaining the current double-decker bridge, even with the additional 10% of federal funds.
“We’re not in the business to try to find something that was going to cost us more to maintain,” Lyles said. “In the long run, if we could put something on the ground, as opposed to a bridge, it would be much more cost-effective for us.”
MoDOT’s budget has been stretched thin in the past, but it’s now higher than it has been in decades after an increase in state gas tax, a federal transportation bill that passed several weeks ago and potential American Rescue Plan dollars.
“The combination of those two things is going to give us, probably in the next five-year funded plan, an additional $2 billion of revenue to spend on much-needed transportation projects that really have gone on for the last couple of decades,” said Ed Hassinger, deputy director and chief engineer for MoDOT, in a December interview with News-Press NOW.
Whatever decision is made on I-229, it will be funded like any other MoDOT project. The department would plan for construction in advance and save up the necessary funds. So even when MoDOT makes a decision, the actual project won’t start until the funds are available.
Future feedback
But before MoDOT officials make a decision, they want more community feedback. The website explaining the previous alternatives has been down for months. That’s because MoDOT is putting up its final three alternative designs with more information and detail.
Once the website is live, which is expected to be in a couple of weeks, a public meeting will be held, similar to the one three years ago at the Remington Nature Center. This will allow residents to view the design proposals and ask questions. MoDOT said the meeting likely will be held this summer.
In the meantime, many plans, from the Riverfront to private business development, are on hold until a decision on the double-decker is made. And while opinions differ on what should be done, nearly everyone agrees a verdict needs to be made sooner rather than later.
“Anybody would like to get this thing wrapped up as quickly as possible, but we also want to make sure that we don’t expedite it and don’t necessarily address all the needs that there are,” Lyles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.