A majority of the St. Joseph City Council voiced their support on Monday for a behind-schedule project that will see a new fire station built on Missouri Western State University property.
The new station will include a "shell" for an emergency operations shelter to replace a cramped space serving as an EOC inside another firehouse.
"We need about another $200,000 to get to the $3 million that we've negotiated the price (of the new station) down to," St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said.
The project was originally budgeted for $2.9 million, though the city has paid a penalty to the associated contractors because the project is a year behind schedule, and some funds have already been spent on preliminary issues. The $200,000 shortfall will be paid by money found in a Tax Increment Funding account.
To pay for the EOC, the city will draw some $285,000 from a Capital Improvement Plan account. In total, the new firehouse and EOC will cost about $3.3 million. The EOC will only be "roughed in," according to McMurray, meaning it will be functional but still needing additional work.
The new station will be built on Mitchell Avenue near Interstate 29, on Missouri Western property. Originally, the firehouse was to include a police station for the university, though officials backtracked on that plan after an "acrimonious" process in which planners couldn't accommodate the police department's needs, according to St. Joseph Fire Chief Mike Dalsing.
St. Joseph will pay the university $275,000 for a 99-year lease of the land where the station will sit.
McMurray and council members Madison Davis, Kent O'Dell, Russell Moore, PJ Kovac and Brenda Blessing voiced their support for the project. Gary Roach and Brian Myers were absent, though their votes wouldn't be enough to stop construction.
Bridge repair to begin
Construction on damaged bridges in St. Joseph will begin next year, city officials told council members at the work session Monday. Voters approved $20 million in bonds to finance the project during a referendum earlier this year.
Corby Pond to be drained
The Corby Pond will be drained later this year following an agreement between the city and state. City officials told council members Monday that the pond will be drained and then rebuilt to accommodate more water. It will also receive a new retaining wall. The city and state are under an agreement that the project will finish by the end of 2021.