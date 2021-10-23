Recently released data shows Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., and Democratic contender Henry Martin continue to receive money from out of state.
Martin receives much less money than Graves.
According to a quarterly filing with the Federal Elections Commission, “Graves for Congress” received $160,000 in political action committee donations last fiscal quarter from July 1 to Sept. 30.
That’s compared to $73,585 from individual donors.
An analysis of Federal Election Commission data shows the majority of Graves’ donors are from out of state, and most donors are PACs.
Henry Martin, a Democrat running for the sixth district, had half of his donors come from inside Missouri last quarter, according to his FEC report for “Henry Martin for Congress.”
All but one of Martin’s donors were individuals. In all, Graves raised $286,059 to his “Graves for Congress” PAC, while Martin paled in comparison, raising just $12,319 to his comparable committee.
Doug Gray, the former chief of staff for Democratic Rep. Pat Danner, said the ability to raise money is one of the leading factors as to why incumbents have an advantage in elections.
“Frankly, there’s an incumbent advantage on both sides of the aisle, but it doesn’t make it right,” he said. “It’s no wonder people have low regard for career politicians.”
Executives from Herzog have remained top donors to Graves’ campaign. In the first quarter this year, Graves received criticism for spending more than $21,000 at a Four Seasons resort in Wyoming.
Martin’s top donor last quarter was a self-employed business owner, Jamie Johnson, a Missouri resident. Graves’ largest inflow was from the “Sam Graves Victory Fund,” which donated $51,973.36 to the “Graves for Congress” committee.
Questions sent to the Graves campaign about the quarterly report were not returned.
