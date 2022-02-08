Two new members solidified spots on the St. Joseph City Council following Tuesday's primary election.
Taylor Crouse will be the next District 2 representative, securing almost 64% of the vote in what was a four-man race. He defeated Aaron Armstrong, Mike Bodde and Ben Burnett and will represent the city's southwest quarter when the new council is seated in April.
Crouse said he wants to be a voice for citizens on the city's South Side. He added that he made it a point to do the work before the election and talk to his future constituents.
"I talked to probably 1,300 people in the last month and I got a common theme," Crouse said. "A lot of them felt the same, they felt like they've been forgotten about, and I'm going to be a bullhorn for these folks."
Crouse said he looks forward to working with the fellow council members and he is going to push District 2's interests.
"I'm going to be District 2 first, because I'm a district councilman, but I want to work with the other councilmen, the other district councilmen, at-large and the mayor because that is the only way to get something done," Crouse said.
Schultz locks up seat in at-large race
In the race for the city's four at-large council spots, Randy Schultz claimed one seat in Tuesday's primary by being selected on more than 50% of the ballots cast in the city.
"I'm going to go out there and speak to a lot more people and embrace the community," Schultz said. "I want to find out what their views are and I want to help them out."
Six other candidates advanced from the primary and will face off for the three remaining at-large seats in the April 5 general election. They include current council members Marty Novak, Brenda Blessing and Kent O'Dell, along with Kenton Randolph, Jeff Schomburg and Kenneth Reeder.
Crouse and Schultz will join Andy Trout, who ran unopposed for District 3, on the next council. The remaining two council district races had just two candidates each, and those spots will be decided in the April general election.
