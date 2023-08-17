Courthouse Dome

Scaffolding surrounds the Buchanan County Courthouse dome as repairs continue.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

Contractors are making progress on the exterior of the dome and roof at the Buchanan County Courthouse after recovering from water damage last month.

A Fourth of July storm blew a tarp off the roof of the courthouse, which has been under construction since May, allowing rainwater to flood areas of the third and fourth floors, including a courtroom, a jury room and the law library.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.