Contractors are making progress on the exterior of the dome and roof at the Buchanan County Courthouse after recovering from water damage last month.
A Fourth of July storm blew a tarp off the roof of the courthouse, which has been under construction since May, allowing rainwater to flood areas of the third and fourth floors, including a courtroom, a jury room and the law library.
Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson said they are in the final stages of cleaning up from the storm, and the law library recovery is nearly complete.
“Carpeting will start going in,” he said. “So, it got all repainted, it got a new ceiling, and so that’s all repainted, and cleaned up and things like that. So that’s all moving forward.”
After being displaced due to the storm, Circuit Court Judge Kate Schaefer is hearing cases again in her courtroom.
Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson said the contractors are working to complete the outdoor sections before working on the dome indoors.
“They want to have the outside work done by October to avoid cold weather,” he said. “Once the outside dome is done, then you can actually finish the shingles process and the flat roof process, because while that dome is being worked on, they obviously need the scaffolding that’s there.”
Nelson joked that if you ever want it to rain, start a roof project.
“How much rain we’ve gotten in July is probably way more than normal, and the reason for that is because we did a roof project here at the courthouse,” he said. “But it’s a big project. They may be behind a little bit, a week or two, but nothing that is hopefully going to get weather problems in the end.”
