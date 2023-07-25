Courthouse dealing with mold due to weather damage

Damage from an early July storm is still lingering in the Buchanan County Courthouse, with a new issue popping up that will require even more repairs.
As parts of the building continued to be treated after experiencing water damage, initial air quality test results in the Buchanan County Courthouse detected mold.
Repairs on the courthouse’s dome and roof began in May but faced setbacks after a July 4 storm blew a tarp off a hole on the roof. The storm flooded areas of the third and fourth floors, including a courtroom, a jury room and the law library.
As the cleanup of the flooding damage began, questions about mold arose.
“Since the incident happened on July 4, we have had a few employees that have complained about the mold,” Emergency Management Director Bill Brinton said. “And so that’s kind of our emphasis behind testing the whole building and making sure it’s safe inside there.”
The contractor repairing the roof and the county commissioners hired their own companies to test the air for mold.
“And so, we talked with the contractor, Ambrozi Contracting, and he brought in his own person to test, and then I talked with him,” he said. “And as the safety director, I suggested an environmental engineer come in and test the courthouse, and we did.”
Ambrozi hired OCCU-TEC to check areas in the building affected by the flooding. Brinton said the county commissioners hired Pure Air KC to test the whole building to ensure a safe working space for the courthouse employees. Both companies conducting the tests are based in Kansas City, Missouri, and do not have any association with Buchanan County or Ambrozi, according to Brinton.
“So, when the results came back, then we looked at the results, and the results were higher than what we wanted,” Brinton said of the results from Pure Air KC.
OCCU-TEC then returned to test the whole building, and Brinton said they are awaiting those results.
Both companies identified a couple of problem areas in the building and recommended that the drywall and insulation be removed and treated. Brinton said that work is currently being done, and the next step will be treating the rest of the building that has been affected by mold.
“We’re looking at different options for treating all the rooms of the courthouse. And so our maintenance guys are going around and looking for any tiles that they see that may have a little mold in them,” he said. “And we’re changing those, and we’re looking at the different options about how to best handle the mold.”
When OCCU-TEC receives its results from the test of the whole building, the plan is to meet with the commissioners and Pure Air KC to discuss options on how to handle the mold.
“Both companies have indicated that there are different types of fog that they could use in each room,” he said. “We’re looking at that as an option because there are a whole bunch of rooms at the courthouse. And so, we’re looking at the different options.”
Brinton said there are no areas in the courthouse where employees were displaced because of elevated mold test results.
“We’ll have the two companies give us opinions, and our county commission’s main goal is to make sure the courthouse is safe,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.