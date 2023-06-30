Supreme Court Affirmative Action

The Supreme Court building is seen on Friday in Washington, D.C. 

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on Friday morning, and Show Me State interests are a key factor in the case. 

In Biden v. Nebraska et al., the court held that the Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri, a corporation based in a suburb of St. Louis that is owned by the state government, sustained injury when Biden acted to forgive $10,000 for every borrower who owes money to the U.S. Department of Education. (Recipients of the Pell Grant, who qualify based on low income, could've received up to $20,000 of forgiveness.)

