The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on Friday morning, and Show Me State interests are a key factor in the case.
In Biden v. Nebraska et al., the court held that the Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri, a corporation based in a suburb of St. Louis that is owned by the state government, sustained injury when Biden acted to forgive $10,000 for every borrower who owes money to the U.S. Department of Education. (Recipients of the Pell Grant, who qualify based on low income, could've received up to $20,000 of forgiveness.)
The Loan Authority collects owed money for the department and is paid service fees. Thus, Roberts wrote, when the Office of the Missouri Attorney General, then led by Republican Eric Schmitt, sued Biden on the corporation's behalf, in partnership with five other states, Missouri obtained "standing," or permission under Article III of the U.S. Constitution to sue.
"I’m proud to have brought this case as Missouri’s Attorney General and save taxpayers a half trillion dollars," Schmitt said in a social media statement. He has served in the U.S. Senate since January.
Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the 6-3 majority, said the U.S. government, arguing against the plaintiffs on Biden's behalf, conceded that Biden's plan would cost the Loan Authority $44 million per year in fees. Biden can't do this without permission from Congress via legislation, Roberts wrote.
"All this leads the Court to conclude that the basic and consequential tradeoffs inherent in a mass debt cancellation program are ones that Congress would likely have intended for itself," he wrote.
The ruling appears to have come down on ideological lines. The majority consists of appointees by Republican presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump siding against the three appointees of Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Biden. Like all federal judges, the members of the Court are not members of any party, but the six are generally considered conservative, and the three are generally considered liberal.
Justice Elena Kagan, one of the Obama appointees, wrote the three-justice dissent. Because Missouri merely owns the Loan Authority and leaves it to be run independently of the state government, the Loan Authority must sue for the case to be valid. Missouri officials' belief that the program is a "bad idea" is not enough for a lawsuit to be filed, she said.
"The plaintiffs in this case are six states that have no personal stake in (Biden's) loan forgiveness plan," Kagan wrote. "They are classic ideological plaintiffs: They think the plan a very bad idea, but they are no worse off because the (Biden administration) differs. In giving those States a forum — in adjudicating their complaint — the Court forgets its proper role."
The nine justices serve life terms, or until they each decide to retire. The student loan case is the last to be heard before the current Supreme Court "term," meaning the justices will take a break for the summer and return in the fall to hear more cases.
