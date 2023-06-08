U.S. Rep. Sam Graves speaks via video conference on Thursday from Washington. Graves is an emphatic opponent to the Waters of the United States Rule as enacted by the administration President Joe Biden. Graves said he considers the rule ‘null and void’ after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.
A man floats on a paddleboat in February along Devil's River in Del Rio, Texas, while another fishes aboard his own craft closer to shore. Federal regulations appear to be more constrained now to such 'navigable' waters, after May 25, when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected broader regulation in Sackett v. EPA.
Screen capture via Zoom
File photo | Associated Press
A Supreme Court ruling that limits the federal government’s authority on small bodies of water is drawing praise from conservative lawmakers and scorn from environmentalists.
Holding in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency last month that a new method is needed to govern protected wetlands, the court disqualified much of the EPA’s power that has existed under the Clean Water Act of 1972. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves said that this renders the Waters of the United States rule enacted under President Joe Biden “null and void.”
