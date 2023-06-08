Sam Graves

A Supreme Court ruling that limits the federal government’s authority on small bodies of water is drawing praise from conservative lawmakers and scorn from environmentalists.

Holding in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency last month that a new method is needed to govern protected wetlands, the court disqualified much of the EPA’s power that has existed under the Clean Water Act of 1972. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves said that this renders the Waters of the United States rule enacted under President Joe Biden “null and void.”

