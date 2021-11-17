Buchanan County elected officials voted 6-5 to not increase their base salaries Wednesday.
In Missouri, elected county officials are required to set the salaries for their positions, which can be seen as a conflict of interest, despite it being a state statute.
“It’s set by Missouri statute that we have to elect ourselves our salaries,” said Ron Hook, the Western Buchanan County commissioner. “I think we've been very cautious of doing so. I don't think we have any exorbitant salaries here in the office of the courthouse.”
During the meeting, Hook made the motion to increase the county’s base salary for officeholders from $68,000 to $70,000.
“It will be four years for most officeholders to receive any kind of salary increase, so we thought that, in talking with other officeholders, that a $2,000 increase over a two- to four-year period would be acceptable,” Hook said.
“We kind of polled some of the officeholders before the meeting just to see where they stood to see if it would pass,” Hook said. “We had a positive (outcome) and then in the meeting, a couple of them turned and went the other way, so it failed.”
Buchanan County Auditor Tara Horn was one of those who voted against the increase.
“We still have people in this courthouse, not officeholders, that are making under $30,000 a year,” Horn said. “$68,000 is a very fair salary for Buchanan County, so if you think I feel comfortable with raising the salary to $70,000, that's double what some people are making.”
While the county is in good financial standing, Horn said she was concerned about the decrease in population and how it would affect finances going forward.
“What happens if the sales tax starts coming in at a slower rate and we can't pay (a raise)? I don't want to be the reason why someone else isn't getting a raise,” Horn said.
Buchanan County has a slightly higher base salary than others of similar size, like Christian and Cole. But Hook mentioned rising prices as the need for a salary increase.
“I think we're right in line with where we need to be, but it'd be nice to get a little increase with the way prices are right now and everything,” Hook said.
But Horn said she didn’t think the increases were fair.
“Inflation's hitting everybody hard,” Horn said. “Someone who's making, already, a very fair salary, I shouldn't be asking for more.”
Salary commission meetings occur every other year, so officials can discuss raising salaries again in 2023.
