The Buchanan County Board of Commissioners declined to extend a mask mandate that applies to the city of St. Joseph on Thursday, instead saying they'll "strongly recommend" the tenants of the city's order throughout the county.
No official vote was taken, but each of the commissioners agreed to sign a non-binding resolution recommending the face coverings both inside and outside when social distancing cannot be followed. This resolution would not apply to those living in the same household.
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray previously urged the commission to extend his order countywide.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.