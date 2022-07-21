VOTING POLL (copy)

Buchanan County residents will vote to extend a 1.6% use tax for another 10 years at the Aug. 2 election.

Any use tax revenue goes to the county’s general fund, which is used to pay for employee salaries and other routine payments. The vote would extend the tax for another 10 years but not increase the rate.

