Buchanan County residents will vote to extend a 1.6% use tax for another 10 years at the Aug. 2 election.
Any use tax revenue goes to the county’s general fund, which is used to pay for employee salaries and other routine payments. The vote would extend the tax for another 10 years but not increase the rate.
Unlike sales tax, which requires a sale at retail in Missouri, the use tax is imposed directly upon the person that stores, uses or consumes tangible personal property in Missouri but does not apply if the purchase is from a Missouri retailer and subject to Missouri sales tax.
Essentially, the use tax helps level the playing field for local merchants by taxing businesses that sell goods outside of the state.
“Once internet purchases started happening, it really could be kind of a disadvantage for the local merchants when in the old days, especially, there was no sales tax collected on any of that, so I think it makes it fair,” said Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer.
The dynamic of the use and sales tax will change once the Wayfair legislation takes effect in 2023, which will collect a use tax from online retailers.
“Missouri was a little bit behind other states,” Sawyer said. “We were like one of four states that hadn't really sorted out that whole internet sales tax piece.”
“I think it's good that they addressed it,” he said. “But we don't know for sure what the effect is going to be. It's a complicated formula so we're not exactly sure what that will mean.”
Past use tax ballot initiatives have been a mixed bag — measures in 1996, 1997, 2006 and 2012 all failed. The vote is also happening at a time when everyday prices are rising. But the commissioners hope the way they have handled the county’s budget speaks for itself.
“I think our track record has been good with how we handle our finances, so hopefully people will see that it's no increase and it's merely an extension of the exact same timeline,” Sawyer said. “Hopefully people will see that and say, ‘Hey, the commission and the county in general have done a good job with the funds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.