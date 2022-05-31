010722_FELONIES_PICTURE (copy)

Buchanan County is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the courthouse about the county’s comprehensive plan.

The Buchanan County Commissioners, the planning and zoning department and the Mo-Kan regional council will be holding a public hearing about the county’s comprehensive plan.

The county is looking for resident feedback at the hearing, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Tom Mann Conference Room 223 at the Buchanan County Courthouse.

The plan identifies the county’s goals and future vision for regulations, policies and programs. The draft is available at www.co.buchanan.mo.us/31/Economic-Development.

