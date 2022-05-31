top story County to hold public hearing for comprehensive plan News-Press NOW Quinn Ritzdorf Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buchanan County is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the courthouse about the county’s comprehensive plan. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Buchanan County Commissioners, the planning and zoning department and the Mo-Kan regional council will be holding a public hearing about the county’s comprehensive plan.The county is looking for resident feedback at the hearing, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Tom Mann Conference Room 223 at the Buchanan County Courthouse.The plan identifies the county’s goals and future vision for regulations, policies and programs. The draft is available at www.co.buchanan.mo.us/31/Economic-Development. Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Mo-kan Politics Public Authority Law Department Zoning Buchanan County Planning Program Quinn Ritzdorf Author email Follow Quinn Ritzdorf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Education Memorial Day mission passes to new generations Government Many hope for Lake Contrary rehabilitation Public Safety Sexual exploitation an increasing concern on apps Business Transport 360 doubles its capacity More Local News → Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
